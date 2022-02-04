BALTIMORE — A six-member crew departed from Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company’s station in a CVFC engine at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
That crew, comprised of three CVFC firefighters and the same number of Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company (Newark, Del.) members, was destined for Baltimore City, where it would man a Baltimore City Fire Department station for a 12-hour shift, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day, to cover for its grieving brethren.
On Jan. 24, nine days earlier, three BCVF firefighters were killed while searching for reported trapped people inside a burning, vacant, city row-house, which collapsed and trapped them and one other BCFD member inside the fallen structure.
Killed in the line of duty that morning were Lt. Paul Butrim, a 37-year-old Colora resident who was a 16-year BCFD veteran; Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler, a Harford County resident who was a 15-year veteran with the department; and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo, a Wheaton resident who was a seven-year BCFD veteran.
The other BCFD member, EMT/Firefighter John McMaster, a seven-year veteran with the department, entered University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in critical condition after fellow firefighters were able to rescue him relatively swiftly. After a series of medical condition upgrades, McMaster, 48, was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 27, three days later. McMaster is a 1992 North East High School graduate.
The crew that left Cecilton so early on Wednesday morning was one of numerous such firefighter-squads throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C., that came to backfill all of the out-of-service BCFD stations, allowing that department’s approximately 1,400 members to attend a memorial service for the three fallen firefighters at the Baltimore Convention Center. Wednesday marked the first time in the BCFD’s 225-year history that the entire Baltimore City Fire Department was out of service.
Thousands of firefighters and law enforcement officers throughout Maryland — and reportedly from across the United States — also attended the ceremony.
“We were honored to be there, giving them (BCFC members) the ability to attend the service honoring the fallen heroes,” commented CVFC Chief Jason Reamy, who has served with that Cecilton volunteer fire company for 22 years.
As it turned out, the backup crew’s arrival at its assigned BCFD station was delayed by about two hours. That’s because, after leaving the staging area in the M&T Bank (Ravens) Stadium parking lot, Reamy’s crew was dispatched to a row-home fire while en route to its BCFD station. After extinguishing the blaze, the crew arrived at the station at approximately 8 a.m.
CVFC is the only volunteer fire company in Cecil County that covered for an out-of-service BCFD station on Wednesday.
Scores of other firefighters and law enforcement officers from Cecil County made the trip to Baltimore, too, to show their respect for the three fallen BCFD firefighters — although most had never even met them.
Those officers and firefighters — most of them clad in their dress uniforms — attended the service to show support for the surviving family members and friends of the fallen heroes and to show the solidarity that they have with their first-responder brothers and sisters also in attendance.
“We are a family,” said George Stanko, president of Charlestown Fire Company, Inc., referring to all first responders throughout the world. “The job is a calling. We place our lives in each other’s hands every single day. There is a unique trust and brotherhood, and only people who do the job or have done the job can fully understand that.”
A 40-year Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company veteran, Stanko explained that the job of first responder is the same from place to place in the United States and even abroad — in terms of the dangers faced by officers, firefighters and such and the deep connection those first responders have to one another.
“You (a first responder) could go out to Los Angeles and talk to a firefighter or law enforcement officer out there and you would talk about the same things. There is a common bond,” Stanko said.
That is why firefighters and law enforcement officers from across this nation traveled to Baltimore to attend the service for Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo on Wednesday.
Sheriff Scott Adams told the Cecil Whig that he spoke with firefighters from Chicago, for example, and that they complimented him and his fellow CCSO members on their dress uniforms. Also there, the CCSO Honor Guard was one of the numerous honor guards that carried flags during the service.
(Adams had convoyed to the service in Baltimore with numerous county firefighters, law enforcement officers and other department leaders, including Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer and Department of Emergency Services Director Wayne Tome.)
“Absolutely, there were first responders there from all over the United States. I heard there were some from other countries, but I didn’t meet any of them,” Adams said.
Adams referred to the tremendously large crowd that had turned out for a memorial service so rich in pageantry and then commented, “Unfortunately, I’ve been to too many first responder funerals in my career. The deaths were tragic. On the other side of it, though, the support flows overwhelmingly to the families and the first responders.”
Most of the speakers during Wednesday’s service emphasized that firefighters and all other first responders lay their lives on the line every day. One of the speakers commented, “We know there are risks involved, yet we are forever shocked when those risks become a reality.” First responders “run toward the danger while everyone else runs away from it,” another summarized.
First responders do not dwell on the risks, according to Stanko, explaining, “All you think about is doing your job, and doing it well. If you thought about the risks, if you woke up in the morning and said to yourself, ‘I could die today,’ you wouldn’t go to work.”
Stanko told the Cecil Whig that, when explaining to people why first responders put their lives in jeopardy to help others, often strangers to them, he summarizes, “It’s what we do.”
A memorial service like the one in Baltimore on Wednesday for the three fallen BCFD firefighters, however, still makes first responders pause — ever so briefly.
“It reminds us of our own mortality,” Stanko said.
And that is what happened to Reamy and his fellow backfill crew members. Inside the BCFD station that they were covering for on Wednesday, those first responders watched a livestream of the memorial service for Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo.
“It was quiet. No phones. No talking,” Reamy said, before commenting, “We were reflecting on life.”
