ELKTON — A packed room of worshippers bowed in prayer on Friday, with lines of Arabic script on the wall beside them, at the Masjid Aisha in Elkton, the first mosque in Cecil County.
“For us it’s a big deal,” worshiper Mohammad Khan said. “It’s like having a home.”
The mosque building, a former AAAA driving school, gives the community a place to hold events, such as classes on the Quran and drug rehabilitation classes.
Before Masjid Aisha was founded, many Muslims in the area commuted to mosques in Delaware or prayed at a temporary mosque at the second floor of Muhammed Niaz’s doctor’s office in Elkton. The community bought the property two years ago, and made big changes to the interior of the building to make it work as a mosque.
“When we came here, it was so difficult to think about making a mosque,” Niaz said.
Niaz said the proximity to ChristianaCare Union Hospital and other corporations with large Muslim workforces made the North Street location perfect for the mosque.
“When I looked at the location, I said ‘this is in the middle of the town and we have free parking,’” worshipper Abid Siddiq said. “A lot of people said it was going to be difficult because it’s right across from the town office and that they won’t give us permission but they were really no problem at all.”
Siddiq said the first official service at the building was in May during the month of Ramadan.
Worshipers had to use three dumpsters to remove the leftover records and furniture from the AAAA. Siddiq said they filled the basement with concrete and removed several rooms to create a large enough space for prayer. The pandemic also delayed the construction of the Mosque. Siddiq said the building is a historic property, standing in Elkton since 1944, so little changes were made to the outside of the building.
“Hopefully, this is its last evolution,” worshipper Ali Henderson said.
The service Friday, the most important day of worship in Islam, began with the sung call to prayer, the adhan, which proclaims the greatness of Allah (God) and how Muhammad is God’s messenger.
Worshippers take off their shoes before entering the mosque, some sat on the wall to wall carpet, some on prayer rugs, while others in chairs. At the end of the service, worshippers got on their knees and put their head to the ground while facing Mecca, a holy city in Islam where the prophet Muhammad was born.
In the back of the mosque is small library with several copies of the Quran and other books about Islam. In the front of the room there is a clock, showcasing the five prayer times of the day, along with the time of the Friday prayer.
Niaz’s sermon on Friday focused on Jesus and the difference between Muslims, who praise Jesus as a prophet, and Christians, who praise Jesus as the son of God. Islam believes in the same God as Christianity, but Muslims do not view any of the prophets, such as Muhammad, as divine the same way Jesus is worshipped in Christianity.
“Every Muslim glorifies Jesus,” Niaz said.
Mary also holds a high place in Islam, with an entire chapter in the Quran, Maryam, named after her.
Henderson converted to Islam around two and a half years ago because the religion made more sense to him than the Protestant faith he grew up with.
“When you become a Muslim and you were a Christian before you don’t leave Jesus,” Henderson said. “You follow him in what we believe is the true way. It’s a much simpler religion and the community is really great.”
Henderson heard of the mosque when he was praying behind a store. Someone drove past him, looped around, and stopped his car. Henderson was worried at first, but the driver told him about the efforts to create a mosque in Elkton.
Henderson said having a mosque nearby is important since many Muslims attend services multiple times a week.
“Sometimes we’ll show up early in the morning as the sun is coming up,” Henderson, a North East native, said. “If you have to go to Baltimore you’re waking up at three a.m. Going here, Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), is really convenient.”
Masjid Aisha will be open for daily and Friday prayers, non-muslims are also welcome. For more information go to https://www.isdonline.org/masjid-aisha.
“God has given us a good gift,” Mian Akhtar, whose son, Elkton resident Ibrahim has memorized the Quran, said.
