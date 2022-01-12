Law enforcement officers and other first responders inspect the two damaged vehicles Wednesday morning, after a 46-year-old Cecil County woman was killed in a head-on collision in the 200 block of Barnes Corner Road near Rising Sun.
RISING SUN - A Cecil County woman was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on a road near Rising Sun, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators identified the victim as Rising Sun-area resident Carrie Mae Giles, 46. Giles was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Barnes Corner Road, a short distance east of the Hopewell Road intersection, police reported.
Giles was driving a 2003 Buick LeSabre in the westbound lane of Barnes Corner Road when she inexplicably lost control of the car, which then crossed the centerline and veered into the opposing lane, based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation, police said.
At that point, police added, the Buick crashed head-on into an eastbound 2021 Honda Pilot that was driven by a 47-year-old Colora woman, whose front-seat passenger was her 14-year-old daughter, police added. The mother and her daughter were not injured, police reported.
As of Thursday, the investigation of the fatal crash continued.
"We're still trying to determine what caused that," Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman told the Cecil Whig, referring to the Buick crossing the centerline and entering the opposing lane.
CCSO Cpl. Jonathan Pruett is the lead investigator, Holmes noted.
Emergency workers blocked Barnes Corner Road between Montgomery and Hopewell Roads for several hours after the fatal collision, allowing, in part, for an on-scene investigation, police reported.
