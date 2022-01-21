RISING SUN — Along with getting certifications for pesticide handling and nutrient management, farmers at the 2022 Cecil County Winter Agronomy Meeting heard about a wide variety of issues; everything from legislation in Annapolis and Washington D.C. to some of the unusual effects of COVID.
David Parks, an inspector with the Maryland Department of Agriculture Pesticide Regulations division, said federal law has changed regarding the possession of carbofuran.
“It’s not illegal to own it,” Parks said of the pesticide designed to kill insects, nematodes and mites in crops. Parks said legislation at the federal level that would have made it illegal did not pass. “You just can’t sell it or use it.”
Parks told the farmers meeting at Calvert Grange on Wednesday morning that there are estimates that as much as 41,000 lbs. is sitting idle in 38 states, awaiting disposal. The good news is, eventually it would be collected free of charge.
With more people working from home these days thanks to the pandemic, Parks said more reports are being made against farm operations.
“Everyone has a cellphone these days,” Parks said. “Your neighbors are now noticing stuff that’s been going on for years.”
According to Parks, the biggest complaints are odor and drift, which is when whatever is being applied to a farm field is carried off in the wind to a neighboring property.
“Keep in mind what you’re doing,” he advised. “The big thing is smell, but a majority of ag cases involve drift. There have been 19 cases since July.”
“Most calls are mitigated without making a case number,” he added. He suggested farmers access the free Drift Watch website at https://md.driftwatch.org/ for extra protection.
Insects were also a topic of discussion for Emily Zobel with the University of Maryland Extension. She started her talk with a discussion about the benefits of crop rotation in pest management, with the caveat that it can also create problems.
“Crop rotation and tilling reduces pests without pesticide,” Zobel said. “But tilling can also cause some pests to migrate or increase (the presences) of other pests.”
Among those were grubs and larvae.
Zobel showed her audience four different aphids common in farm fields, explaining when and how to spray but also talking about natural enemies.
“Aphids are basically a shell filled with sugar water. They are basically the chocolate bon bon of the insect world,” she said, adding that makes them delectable to birds.
Cereal leaf beetles don’t bite deep. A grass sawfly is not a caterpillar. Spray early to knock them back. True armyworm is a nocturnal feeder in wheat, barley and corn.
Potato leaf hoppers can yellow the leaf tips of your soybean field, Zobel said, adding it could also be a nutrient deficiency.
“In soybeans the biggest issue is defoliation from slugs, bean leaf beetles, grasshoppers and deer,” she said.
Seed corn maggots are usually found from late April to May in a cold, wet spring.
“If they are already in your seed there’s nothing you can do except re-seed,” she said.
Kenton Sumpter, the MDA entomologist in charge of the war on spotted lantern flies, said there’s finally a glimmer of good news.
“We are noticing some natural pathogens that are taking them out and some bird species are feeding on them,” Sumpter said.
SLF was first found in Fair Hill in 2018 and Cecil as well as Harford County was placed in quarantine in 2019. Thursday MDA announced an expansion of the quarantine areas to include Kent, Baltimore, Carroll, Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Howard, Frederick and Washington counties as well as Baltimore City.
With little else available in the way of effective treatment, Sumpter said all anyone can do is crush the insects at any life stage or their egg masses.
“Look for a splotch of grey mud and run your fingers down it,” he said, adding that when you do that you will feel the eggs pop. This is the time of year to scout for the egg masses.
There are traps available for when SLF begin to get mobile.
“Right now there are only two or three chemical options,” he added. Maryland only sprays in the transportation corridors for the bugs, meaning rail cars for the most part. The masses can be on just about anything.
“Check your vehicles and make sure you’re not driving them down the road,” he said,
Once spotted lantern fly reaches its colorful adult stage it will emit a black, sticky, sooty looking substance that’s hard to wash off and collects other insects.
Sumpter urged everyone to take a free course offered by Penn State Extension — especially business owners that transport across county or state lines — to learn all about these non native insects that have done billions of dollars in damage to Chester and Lancaster county agriculture and are now threatening to do likewise here.
The “Spotted Lanternfly Permit Training for Businesses: Maryland” course is available at https://extension.psu.edu/slf-permit-training-md
Log In
