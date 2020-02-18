ELKTON — Cecil County officials want you to be counted in the national census happening next month. Officials want to avoid high numbers of uncounted citizens again this year for the US Census when the count begins next month according to James Massey, coordinator for the county commission for the Census Count.
"In 2010 one-quarter of our population did not respond to the census," Massey said Tuesday. "For every person unaccounted for we lose $1,800 a year in federal and state funding."
Massey said that means upwards of $30,000 not coming to the county for Cecil County Public Schools and programs such as Women Infants and Children (WIC).
"You're hurting our county if you don't participate," he said. Being undercounted could also have a larger impact he warned.
"In the case of a possible pandemic, if we only record 100,000 people we would only get 100,000 doses of the vaccine," Massey said.
He urged people to participate even if there was resistance in the past counts.
"I understand there are people that want to be left alone," Massey said. There's also the possibility that the recipient cannot read the simple 12 question survey seeking basic demographic information such as the number of people living at the address, name and race of each resident.
"In the past some people may have also been asked inappropriate questions," Massey said.
To avoid a personal visit from a Census representative the survey can be filled out online or over the telephone.
Meanwhile, Cecil County received a $20,000 grant and $5,000 was awarded to North East to help increase public awareness and participation, all leading up to National Census Day, April 1, 2020. That includes reaching out to that percentage of the county who may not have a residence or has a mailbox not attached to a street address.
"If you have a post office box without an affiliated address you won't get a form," Massey said. That's why there is also an effort through groups such as Meeting Ground, The Paris Foundation, and Deep Roots to assure that those without permanent housing are also counted.
"We also gave the Census a list of all our nursing homes, assisted living facilities and correctional facilities," he said.
To see more those 12 questions on this year's US Census go to census.gov
Anyone with questions about the local Census efforts can contact Massey at 410-996-5201 or send an email to council@ccgov.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.