Cecil County voters to receive mail-in primary ballots next week

ELKTON — Gov. Larry Hogan called for the June 2 primary election — postponed from its original date of April 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — to be conducted by mail in order to reduce the spread of the virus.
Registered voters should expect to see their mail-in ballots arriving in the early weeks of May. Returned completed ballots must be postmarked by June 2.
Though there has been debate around the nation about mail-in voting, the county’s Board of Elections is confident in its ability to conduct a fair primary in this manner. One “significant change,” according to election officials, is going to be the time spent to open and scan ballots.
“I am for an election that affords everyone the opportunity to vote privately and independently in a safe manner,” said Ruie Lavoie, director of the Cecil County Board Of Elections.
“With an all-mail election and limited in person voting, it allows voters time to review their ballot on their own schedule at home.”
Those unable to conduct their vote by mail are able to visit the Cecil County Administration building to vote in person.
“The limited in-person voting allows those that need assistance to get that assistance and also anyone not registered to register and vote,” Lavoie said.
Voters need not worry about postage, as the ballot accompanies a paid return envelope.
“We are still available by phone and there will be a lot of public information from the State Board and my office to help answer any questions voters may have,” she added.
If you are unsure if you are registered, call the State Board of Elections at 800-222-8683 to check registration with a representative or visit www.elections.maryland.gov and find the link to look up your voter information.
If residents are registering online, you will need either must enter your Maryland driver’s license number or state ID number, the date Motor Vehicle Administration issued the license or ID card, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
If residents are outside of the United States, a member of the military or spouse or dependent of a member of the military, enter last four digits of your U.S. Social Security number.
If residents apply to register via paper application, the same steps apply. If you don’t have either a U.S. Social Security number nor ID number, check box 6c. If you check box 6c, you may be required to show ID before voting for the first time.
Voters can also update their address, register to vote and ensure their vote was counted on the State Board website.
Status of voted ballots will be posted about 10 days after the election.
The primary ballot
For those receiving Republican ballots:
U.S. President: Donald Trump and Bill Weld
Congress District 1 Representative: Jorge Delgado and Andy Harris
Cecil County Executive: Bill Coutz, Danielle Hornberger, Alan McCarthy and Ewing McDowell
For those receiving Democratic ballots:
U.S. President: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang
Cecil County Executive: Jeff Kase
Cecil County will also vote on:
Cecil County District 1 Councilman: Bob Meffley
Cecil County District 5 Councilman: Jackie Gregory and Don Harmer
