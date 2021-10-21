PERRYVILLE — A New York man is facing smuggling charges after investigators confiscated 4,450 packs of untaxed cigarettes from North Carolina during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 near Perryville, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The seized cigarettes have a retail value of more than $40,000, police reported.
Investigators identified the suspect as Mosaad Hamdan, 32, of Bronx, N.Y.
Hamdan is charged with transporting unstamped cigarettes, which is punishable by up to two years in jail if convicted, and possession of tobacco products without tax paid stamps, an offense that carries a maximum three-month sentence.
Scheduled for a Nov. 17 preliminary hearing, Hamdan is free on an unsecured $15,000 bond, court records show.
The investigation leading to Hamdan’s arrest started at approximately noon on Tuesday, when a Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer stopped a 2021 Chrysler Voyager with Florida license plates in the northbound lane of I-95 near Perryville for allegedly speeding, police said.
While speaking with Hamdan, whom investigators identified as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, the officer noticed two large pieces of plywood covering a large black sheet inside the van, police added.
“This object appeared to be elevated and was covering cardboard boxes. (The officer) knows this to be a technique used by untaxed cigarette smugglers to conceal their loads of cigarettes,” according to the charging document.
When the officer asked how many cigarettes were inside the van, Hamdan said none, police said. When asked what was beneath the plywood, Hamdan said, “Nothing,” police added.
After backup arrived at the traffic-stop scene, the officer found numerous cartons of Newport cigarettes that lacked tax stamps when he removed the plywood and black sheet while conducting a probable-cause search, court records show. The officer then arrested Hamdan, police reported.
Officers transported Hamdan and his van from the traffic-stop scene to the MDTA station, where further investigation was conducted, police said. The seized cigarettes and Hamdan were turned over to a Maryland Alcohol and Tobacco Commission agent, police added.
Investigators inventoried the evidence and determined that Hamdan had 445 cartons of unstamped Newport cigarettes, which translates to 4,450 packs with a retail value of $41,340.50, according to the charging document, which further alleges that it represents a tax loss of $16,687.50 for the State of Maryland.
Hamdan told investigators that he had bought the cigarettes in North Carolina, which is the only state that does not have a tax stamp on packs of cigarettes sold there, police said. When asked if he possessed a license to transport cigarettes across state lines, Hamdan replied that he did not know he was required to have one, police added.
Court records indicate that Hamdan cried after his arrest and that, at one point, he asked investigators if he could simply return the cigarettes to where he had bought them, court records allege.
I-95 is a “commonly used route for the smuggling of unstamped cigarettes,” police reported in the charging document.
According to court records and Cecil Whig archives, law enforcement officers have confiscated tens of thousands of unstamped packs of cigarettes and have arrested numerous suspects on I-95 in Cecil County during the past few years.
A great disparity in state cigarette taxes and prices, particularly between southern and northern states, has created that black market.
In a typical practice, a person will buy a bulk quantity of cigarettes in Virginia or North Carolina, where taxes and prices are comparatively low, and then drive them to New Jersey, New York and points north, where taxes and prices are much higher. Then the person will sell those cigarettes at a discounted price and still see a significant profit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.