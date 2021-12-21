ELKTON — Michael King’s heart was squeezed when he saw television news images of the overwhelming destruction caused by a tornado that barreled through Western Kentucky earlier this month, making him want to do something to ease the pain of the surviving residents.
The tornado touched down on Dec. 10 and twisted its way across more than 200 miles of land, destroying scores of homes and other buildings in several towns and leaving a death toll that, as of Tuesday, was more than 70 people.
“I felt the call to help people and to do it on the biggest scale as I could. I kept thinking about all of those children there, and that it happened so close to Christmas,” said 58-year-old King, a semi-retired marine mechanic who lives near Elkton.
So he explored the idea of running a massive toy drive in Cecil County and then driving the collected items to Kentucky himself. His good friends, Todd Meekins, 53, and Mark Saunders, 47, both of Elkton; and Cecilton resident Kevin Gatewood, 59, eagerly joined King’s humanitarian project.
Knowing that he would need a big enough truck to haul the toys, which had yet to be collected, King spent two days early last week making dozens of phone calls in an effort to find a company that would loan a box truck or rent one at a reasonable price.
His need was met Wednesday (Dec. 15) night when Art Vallely, president of the Penske Truck Leasing Company, called and informed King that he would rent him a box truck with a 16’-by-10’ cargo area for a mere $1. King would not be able to pick up that truck until Thursday afternoon, however.
So King and his friends set up a collection site off the shoulder of the northbound lane of Augustine Herman Highway (Rt. 213), near Elk Forest Road, at 8 a.m. on Thursday, knowing that they finally had secured a box truck for storing and hauling.
“I had a pickup truck out there. By noon Thursday, we only had three toys in it. That was it,” King said, adding, “I felt like I may have made a mistake. I was feeling discouraged.”
But then there was an upswing, after King picked up the essentially-donated box truck in New Castle, Del., and drove it to the collection site and Meekins launched a Facebook campaign to inform the public of the toy drive aimed at raising the spirits of children in Western Kentucky.
Private citizens and people representing local businesses started stopping to drop off brand new toys, in addition to items that would benefit youngsters and adults alike, including brand new clothes, kerosene heaters, bottled water and so forth. King and his friends manned the collection site all day Thursday and Friday, waving to passing motorists — many of whom honked their horns — and packing the box truck as the donations mounted.
“The outpouring of support from people in Cecil County was awesome. They were wonderful. I am amazed at how fast everything happened, once the word of what we were doing got out. I’m also amazed at how much we collected,” King said, adding, “The box truck was packed to the brim.”
People also gave monetary donations to cover the cost of gasoline for the humanitarian trip, King said. That’s because, during his flurry of activity last week, King had made arrangements to drop off the collected toys and other items at the Murray Fire Department in Murray, Ky., he added. Members of that fire company would handle the distribution of the collected items, King noted.
“Murray is out of the damage area. The fire company has been providing support (to the surrounding towns devastated by the tornado),” King explained, noting that one of the hardest hit towns, Mayfield, Ky., is approximately a 20-minute drive away from Murray.
(Any leftover, donated fuel money will be given to a tornado-relief charity in Mayfield, Ky., according to King.)
King and Meekins made the 12-hour drive to Murray, Ky. on Saturday, arriving at the fire department’s station shortly before 9 o’clock that night. Appreciative fire company members wanted to treat King and Meekins to dinner at a restaurant, but they respectfully declined because it was their belief that accepting a free meal would be contrary to the spirit of their charity effort.
After spending Saturday night in a motel, King and Meekins got up Sunday morning and made the return trip to Cecil County, knowing they had to return the box truck, which had been unloaded at the fire department station in Murray.
Although they were miles away from the most affected areas in Kentucky during the whirlwind trip, King and Meekins still saw some of the destruction caused by the tornado.
“We saw where it came across a road. It cut a half-mile swath. There was a path of clothes, tin roofs and parts of silos,” King said.
In the past, King has embarked on much smaller charity projects, he noted.
King, Meekins, Gatewood and Saunders are experiencing exhilaration after completing this much larger charity mission, according to King, who offered advice to anyone who feels a twinge to help people in need.
“It’s easy to get an idea to do something, but it is difficult to follow through on it. But you have to push through because it is well worth it,” King emphasized.
He then spoke on behalf of himself and his three good friends when King commented, “I feel like I gave a Christmas gift to myself. The feeling of helping others is incredible. I can see how someone could get addicted to helping people in need. We feel blessed that we were able to help.”
