OCEAN CITY — A Cecil County teen is facing auto theft charges after officers in Ocean City caught him sleeping inside an allegedly stolen vehicle in a downtown business parking lot, according to the Ocean City Police Department.
Investigators identified the suspect as Aaron Schuyler Hess, 18, of the 100 block of Old Zion Road near North East.
Hess is charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft of property valued at more than $1,500 and less than $25,000, both of which are felonies, according to Worcester County District Court records. Scheduled for a Sept. 3 trial, Hess is free on personal recognizance, court records show.
OCPD officers were on routine patrol in that beach resort town at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, when they noticed two people sleeping inside a vehicle in the area of South 1st Street and Baltimore Avenue, police reported. OCPD officials identified one of those people as Hess, but did not provide any information regarding the second person who was sleeping in that vehicle.
While conducting computer checks on Hess and the other person — to determine if they were wanted by authorities — and on the vehicle in which they had been sleeping, OCPD officers learned that the vehicle in question had been reported stolen in Cecil County, according to police.
Hess appeared in front of an Ocean City district court commissioner after he had been taken into custody, and that’s when he was released on personal recognizance, police reported.
In a press release regarding Hess’ arrest, which was posted on the OCPD website, the agency included this notice: “The Ocean City Police Department would like to remind our visitors and residents that sleeping in any motor vehicle within the city limits of Ocean City is prohibited by town ordinance.”
