CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools Teacher of the Year Mary Spence, surrounded by her students from Elkton High School, was surprised with a brand new 2021 Jeep Cherokee from Hertrich of Elkton on Monday.
“I’m just thrilled to be representing Cecil County,” Spence said.
School Board President William Malesh said the donation represents the bond between the business and education communities in Cecil County.
Spence, named teacher of the year in April, said she looks forward to using the modern technology of the car. Spence said the school kept it a secret by calling her students to guidance before surprising her with the car.
“It’s great seeing so many kids face to face and having more normal interactions with them,” Spence said.
