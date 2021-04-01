ELKTON — For Cecil County 18-year-old Coleman Mixon, going to the United States Military Academy at West Point has deep family roots.
His father and his three older brothers all attended the institution, which has a 12 percent acceptance rate. All applicants must receive either a congressional nomination or a service nomination, which is for the children of active, retired or deceased veterans.
Mixon learned about his West Point acceptance on March 19, the day before his birthday.
“There was relief,” said Mixon’s father Laurence, who served in Army Intelligence for 30 years. “I was happy for him.”
Laurence said the pandemic made all the interviews required for West Point, except one with Congressman Andy Harris, virtual.
”It was a hard year,” he said. “He didn’t have the opportunity to go to the summer program that they offer, so he’s kind of going in blind. He knows about the school through his brothers but he didn’t get to do that summer experience.”
Mixon has participated in the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), the civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force, since 2015, and has been a part of his current squadron in Elkton for three years. He said the structure of the program, with drills, uniform checks and other military style activities helped him prepare for West Point.
“They helped show me that I wanted to and that’s a good way to serve my nation and I could learn a lot from being in the military,” said Mixon when asked about CAP.
Mixon, who currently serves as the branch’s aerospace officer, is seen as a leader to many of his peers in the program. When he returned from a break from the program in 2018, to focus on sports, academics and spending time with his brother Brandon before he attended West Point, the group responded with elation.
“I had only been here eight weeks and he walked in and immediately everyone was like “It’s Coleman, Coleman’s back,”” said Ariana Moretz, a freshman at the Tome School in Northeast, who is a member of CAP.
Mixon served as Moretz’s flight sergeant during the COVID pandemic and would check in every week, constantly offering help in organizing meets and virtual drills.
“Anytime I asked him to do something he made sure it got done,” said Moretz. “He was available for any opportunity or any task I needed him to do.”
Though Mixon has a steady presence as a leader, he also has a sense of humor, sending memes and other jokes to the CAP group chat. Throughout the application process he had a smile on his face during meetings, not letting the stress affect how he treated others.
Mixon is currently taking classes at Cecil College. He hopes to focus on engineering at West Point.
