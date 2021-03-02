RISING SUN — On Saturday, Cecil County saw its first community Special Olympics sports event in six years at the Cecil Community Center Park in Rising Sun. Athletes and volunteers enjoyed the brisk air while playing a variety of games, such as Hopscotch and Simon Says, in between walks through the community center during the first weekly “Fitness Day.” Just as important as exercise to many of the smiling athletes was the opportunity to socialize again.
“Mom, I made a new friend. Can she come to my Birthday Party,” said Lauren Hollenbaugh, a 26 year veteran of Special Olympics, to her mother Jackie after the event ended.
Pat Cullinan, who also oversees Hartford and Kent County’s Special Olympics Programs, said the weekly “fitness club” will serve as a way for the program to get special needs athletes active and healthy until they can compete in other more traditional sports like soccer. Currently, the Special Olympics can’t play sports that require even indirect contact, such as throwing a ball to another person.
Cullinan said future programs would be determined by the voice of the athletes Special Olympics serves.
“We’ll have more athletes raise their hand, and we’ll see what they’re interested in,” said Cullinan. “We’ll follow the lead if there’s people talking about track and field. We can offer track and field. If we’ve got people interested in swimming, we can offer swimming so it pretty much will be led by the interest that they show.”
Cecil County Public Schools has a sports program for disabled students through Special Olympics, but until Saturday, almost nothing, was available to older members of the community once they age out of the school system, unless they drove out to Havre De Grace or Newark, Del. Cullinan said the community level in Maryland serves people from 15-70 years old.
Connie Muller-Thym, the new area coordinator for Cecil County Special Olympics, said 22 people attended the event on Saturday, 6 athletes, and 16 volunteers.
The athlete representative for the county Jake Schaible has been involved in Special Olympics for 30 years. Schaible first got involved when he was 8 years old. He said his participation with Special Olympics enabled him to meet NFL players from the Indianapolis Colts and Joe Flacco. He emphasized how Special Olympics enables disabled athletes to meet people outside of their parents and school.
“People don’t know about Cecil County Special Olympics,” said Schaible. “But they’re going to know now.”
All participants were given a temperature screening and volunteers enforced social distancing, using pool noodles to help measure and ensure distancing was followed.
“All of us want to, especially when we haven’t seen each other for a long, want to go over fist bump, shake hands,” said Cullinan. “You want to hug each other, but we really can’t do that. To celebrate from a distance.”
Lisa Steinmetz, whose son Robbie is an athlete in Special Olympics, said the organization dried up in Cecil County as parents got older and new volunteers did not rise up to replace them.
“He’s healthy and meeting friends,” said Steinmetz on the impact, Special Olympics has on her son. “For special needs kids, it’s very hard to meet people unless there’s a special program, it’s very hard to meet kids just like them.”
Steinmetz said she introduced herself to Danielle Ward, the volunteer in charge of the Fitness Days program, at the Elkton Diner when she spotted Ward with her special needs son Alex.
“I said “Oh, I’m in the club too,”” said Steinmetz. “That’s something you have to do. It’s hard to find other special needs children. You have special needs classes, but when school is done, special needs kids don’t get together. This (Fitness Days) is great both mentally and physically for them.”
Ward said the event was Alex’s first Special Olympics event outside of the school system. Ward’s son, Zack, participated as a volunteer leading the group in Simon says, hopscotch and other activities.
“He loves the camaraderie and being with friends,” said Ward on how Special Olympics is important to Alex. “He loves the competition. He loves to run a race and get a medal. Just like you and I.”
Muller-Thym got involved with Special Olympics after meeting Schaible through her therapy practice. After hearing about the impact the organization had on Schaible, she decided to work to revitalize the organization in Cecil County.
“We’ve got an amazing group of girls and guys working on the team,” said Muller-Thym. “It has so much meaning to me and gives me so much purpose. I’m loving it. Just seeing their expressions, how happy they are to be outside.”
Cullinan said he hopes that the weekly event, which will last until the week of May 10, will grow to serve 25-30 special needs athletes.
“The commitment from Cecil County has been remarkable,” said Cullinan. “Not only day-of volunteers at an event like this but the amount of people who volunteered to be a part of the management team. To have seven athletes without any advertising is great.”
Linda McKinnon volunteered partially after seeing how Ward’s son benefited from Special Olympics. Her own children participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge, so she saw how this event could get her involved in the community without dealing with below-freezing water.
“Just to see the kids happy and laughing and enjoying themselves means a lot,” said McKinnon.
Ward said the county is recruiting more volunteers and special needs athletes, but are especially looking for coaches who can train athletes in specific sports. Ward said they hope to eventually prepare athletes to go to statewide events.
Readers interested in volunteering can contact the organization at specialolympicscecilcounty@gmail.com.
