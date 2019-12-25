CECIL COUNTY — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has infused four Cecil County municipalities with grant money to forge on with the facade grant program just in time for the new year.
MDHCD had awarded $6 million to 58 projects in designated sustainable communities throughout Maryland, and among those is $145,000 combined to projects in Elkton, Port Deposit, Charlestown and Chesapeake City.
The program aims to inspire eligible property owners to apply for funds to improve the exteriors of their homes. These repairs can include roofing, paint, window and door replacement, changes for accessibility and other projects.
“These awards are about creating economic growth, new jobs, and improving communities for all Marylanders,” Governor Larry Hogan said in a prepared statement. “Our administration is proud to support such a diverse slate of important projects that will truly change Maryland for the better.”
For Chesapeake City, this marks the second year the town was awarded funding, and town leaders are realizing its potential to trigger a renovation renaissance. This year, the town received $25,000 in grants.
“It has brought a boom here,” Tonya Lockwood, Chesapeake City clerk, said. “Last year even the people who haven’t gotten the funding for the program they went ahead with their projects. Some of that wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the program.”
In November, Chesapeake City had roughly nine applications in with its planning department for improvements through its first round with the facade grants. Before the program, that would have been a quiet time in the planning department, Lockwood said.
“It’s also great for the historic district because it helps lower the price for a renovation that could be slightly expensive,” she added.
In Port Deposit, the facade program is five years strong and resulted in investments in 35 projects.
“It’s about historic architecture and preserving it as a piece of our history,” Port Deposit Town Administrator Vicky Rinkerman said. “But it also helps out with curb appeal.”
Most of the facade grant program targets Port Deposit key architecture, like the tall wooden porches, and windows that are 6 feet tall and 8 feet wide, as well as some roofs.
Port Deposit was awarded $55,000 in facade grant funds, and Charlestown was awarded $25,000 in facade grant funds.
Elkton, which was awarded $40,000, has leveraged the state program for years to successfully revitalize downtown’s look for years.
“I think over the years we’ve received $2.5 million in all,” Elkton Chamber & Alliance Executive Director Jessica Price said. “When you walk downtown it’s hard to see any building that hasn’t been improved by the program. It’s been fantastic.”
This year, the Elkton Chamber & Alliance has also requested funds to branch out into interior uses as well.
“It’s for hard uses, like HVAC and plumbing. It cannot be used for say new flooring, new furniture,” Price said. “Since Elkton is designated sustainable community, this money can be used for most properties in town.”
The Elkton Chamber & Alliance still has roughly $20,000 left over from last year’s program for business owners, so soon the organization will continue to search for ways to use it.
“We’re excited to continue forward with projects and we hope the governor continues to fund it,” Price said.
