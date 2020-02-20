ELKTON — Providence Christian Academy’s “attorney” Walker Eckhart garnered audience attention in the Cecil County chambers on Tuesday as he made several declarations of appreciation for his Mock Trial team — the only one in Cecil County — and coach.
Eckhart had control of the room, a new skill he and his team acquired with the help of his coach and teacher, Tom Berry.
“I don’t think I am speaking for myself here, I think I am speaking for all of us up here,” Eckhart said.
“Mr. Berry, you’re not just a great coach. I feel like the reason I can stand up here comfortably and speak — you have a big part to do with that.”
Coming all the way from a competition in Baltimore — and a little late to the county legislative meeting — the students were honored for their achievements on the Mock Trial team by the council.
The Maryland Youth and the Law Mock Trial competition’s objectives are for students to better understand the legal system, as well as harness skills in reasoning, listening, speaking and reading. The competition takes place in the eight judicial circuits of the state from January to March each year. At the end of the season, two finalists compete in Maryland’s Court of Appeals for the championship.
Led by team captain Jackson Cole, the mock trial group consists of Eckhart, Brooke Buckalew, Elle Adkins, Donovan Moore, Felix Cebula, Brittney Willard and Drew Gregory.
“I just hopefully, one day, will get to see more schools in the county get involved … it’s a great program, teaching public speaking and the ability to debate. I would just love to see more kids get involved in this,” said Cole, who also was the “lead attorney” during the competition.
“That’s what makes this job worth while,” said Council President Bob Meffley, who expressed his pride and admiration for the Mock Trail team’s ambition and achievements.
Like his teammates, Eckhart said he learned how to while taking part in the Maryland Youth and the Law program, as well as how to effectively speak in public.
“I am going to use that, either until I can’t talk or I am in the ground,” the senior said — a sentiment that was followed by laughter from the audience, not the first burst caused my Eckhart that evening.
But Berry looked to the school’s Principal Keith Wilson in gratitude, adding that Wilson’s “unyielding support” is the reason the students were able to compete.
Each year, 120 schools around the state compete in the Mock Trail competition. Each team is given the same case, which they must defend, prosecute, act as witness — they must know the case inside and out. During the competition, students act as either attorneys or as witnesses.
“I cannot believe how much fun I had learning the material, going up and testifying,” said Drew Gregory, a senior.
“I have to say, too, Mr. Berry, our coach — I don’t care if there’s 120 schools in the state of Maryland — her’s the best coach out of all of them.”
