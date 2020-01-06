ELKTON — Mycalah and Skylar May believe their firstborn son, Torin, is going to live up to his name and his dynamic entry into the world.
The name Torin means “chief” in Irish. It’s fitting, as he was the first baby born in 2020 in Cecil County.
“On top of being the first baby born on New Year’s Day, he was the first baby born in the new decade, and the first baby born with Christiana,” Skylar May, 26, told the Whig.
ChristianaCare Health Systems and Union Hospital finalized its merger on Jan. 2, with the county’s only hospital now known as ChristianaCare, Union Hospital.
“We’re going to expect great things from him,” Skylar joked.
Torin Frank May was born at 6:38 p.m. on New Year’s Day, measuring at 5 pounds and 15 ounces and 19 inches long. His parents live in Newark, Del., but but kept with ChristianaCare, Union Hospital services after Mycalah moved from Perryville.
Both Mycalah and Skylar have Irish heritage, and wanted their son’s name to celebrate that. But Skylar said they did not want to pick an everyday name like Connor, but one that was unique and made him stand out in the crowd.
“Once we found the name, it’s stuck ever since. Frank is my middle name, and it’s my father’s middle name too,” he said.
Torin’s distinctive name is not the only thing that signals that he’s ready to forge his own path. His mother Mycalah said that the pregnancy was “a little rough” in the first trimester. As time wore on, he proved to be a handful as Union Hospital doctors and nurses checked in on him.
“He kept moving,” Mycalah said, talking about her pregnancy. “Sometimes when I would try to get him active, he would give me a hard kick. It was a hard time getting some photos of him during the ultrasounds because he kept squirming.”
Torin was due on Jan. 12. But after some complications and serious concerns when Mycalah was diagnosed with a high blood pressure condition, doctors decided to induce labor.
Given all the excitement he kicked up during the pregnancy, it was ironic — but also a relief — that Torin was born healthy and with no complications.
“He came into this world with his eyes open, kicking and throwing his fists,” Skylar said. “He even started to try to rip some of the patches the doctors put on him. He’s spunky and stubborn, most definitely.”
Two days later, Torin was quiet as he nestled in Mycalah’s arms, but his eyes were wide open as he examined his new world around him.
The Mays were set to go home on Jan. 3, and they're looking forward to what the rest of 2020 has to bring.
“It’s definitely a good way to start the year. We did have a lot of worries, but we couldn’t be happier now that Torin is here,” Skylar said. “He’s a special baby.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.