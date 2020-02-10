NORTH EAST - A missing 15-year-old boy has been found, approximately four days after he walked off the Perryville High School campus on Thursday, Maryland State Police officials at the North East Barrack reported in an updated social media post.
As of Tuesday morning, information was unavailable regarding how, where and exactly when the missing teen - Isaiah Dekel Cohen - was located.
Before Isaiah had been found at some point between Monday and Tuesday, the last time he had been seen in public was approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, when he was spotted entering the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood in Elkton, police reported in a missing-teen notice posted on North East Barrack's Facebook page.
That sighting occurred about three days after the teen had run away from the PHS campus on Thursday, police added.
In the original missing-teen post, MSP officials described Isaiah as African-American, 5'6, and 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. MSP officials also noted that Isaiah was last seen wearing a black and blue jacket and gray joggers and that the teen was carrying a blue book bag, police added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.