Cecil County Retired School Personnel Association scholarship chair Charlene Metzger (right) presenting a certificate to Samaah Wahid (left), an Elkton High School graduate. Whaid was the recipient of the 2021 CCRSPA scholarship, which helps Cecil County High School graduates interested in education continue their studies.
Cecil County Retired School Personnel Association is seeking Cecil County high school alumni pursuing a university degree in education for their annual scholarship.
The association is giving out three $1,000 dollar scholarships this year. Applicants must have graduated from a Cecil County public high school and be entering their junior or senior year as an education major in college next year.
The scholarship requires students to answer two questions, “Why did you choose teaching as a career?” and “How would this scholarship assist you in achieving your career goals in education?”
The association has been awarding scholarships to local students since 1987.
“We’re hoping that any teachers that get a degree will want to come back and teach in the county,” CCRSPA corresponding secretary Betsy VanCulin said.
Money for the scholarship is raised from a mix of CCRSPA dues, money raised from luncheons, and other CCRSPA activities. To apply or find out more information, readers can go to the CCRSPA website at http://cecilrspa.org/Scholarship.html.
