CHES. CITY — Chateau Bu-De Winery in Chesapeake City may be one of the few hosting Fourth of July activities in the county.
The winery, which overlooks the Bohemia River, is holding a public viewing of fireworks. However, this $10 cover-charge event is sold out.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the North East V.F.W. Post 6027 is holding a family day that is open to the public. There will be music, food and other activities for children and their parents.
Chesapeake City’s town event has been rescheduled for Sept. 5.
