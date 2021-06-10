ANNAPOLIS — Now that the population has been counted through the 2020 US Census, Maryland will look at how to apportions its legislative districts to provide equal representation in the General Assembly.
A meeting will be held virtually June 16 for Cecil County residents to learn about the process and to add public comments. Harford and Carroll County residents are also included in the Northern Region meeting that begins at 6 p.m.
Pre-registration is required to get the link to the feed and to be able to testify. Go here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Nm7HFPx6TLCUQ7DbN6oG-g?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term= and fill in the form to sign up.
Cecil County is currently covered by Districts 35 and 36.
The redistricting will also affect how Cecil County is represented in Washington DC. The county has been part of Maryland’s 1st Congressional District for decades.
