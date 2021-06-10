Public meeting to allow comment on redistricting proposals

Residents of Cecil, Harford and Carroll counties are invited to a June 16 6 p.m. meeting to discuss legislative redistricting in response to the results of the 2020 US Census.

 COURTESY MARYLAND.GOV

ANNAPOLIS — Now that the population has been counted through the 2020 US Census, Maryland will look at how to apportions its legislative districts to provide equal representation in the General Assembly.

A meeting will be held virtually June 16 for Cecil County residents to learn about the process and to add public comments. Harford and Carroll County residents are also included in the Northern Region meeting that begins at 6 p.m.

Pre-registration is required to get the link to the feed and to be able to testify. Go here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Nm7HFPx6TLCUQ7DbN6oG-g?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term= and fill in the form to sign up.

Cecil County is currently covered by Districts 35 and 36.

The redistricting will also affect how Cecil County is represented in Washington DC. The county has been part of Maryland’s 1st Congressional District for decades.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.