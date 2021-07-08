CECIL COUNTY — Clay Davis and John Sposato seemed to divide their time on Wednesday afternoon between floating around in the deep end of the outdoor swimming pool at the YMCA of Cecil County in Elkton and frolicking beneath one of the fountains in the shallow end.
They paused long enough from their splashing around to give the Cecil Whig an assessment.
“You can’t see with all that water splashing down on you,” said 10-year-old John, basing his review of the fountain on his repeated experiences under it, before authoritatively opining, “But it’s better — because that water is colder than the water in the pool.”
His buddy, Clay, also 10, shook his head enthusiastically in agreement.
That may be, but floating around in the swimming pool on Wednesday afternoon provided perfect relief for John’s mother, Theresa Clayton, who commented, “I love this, too.”
As did many Cecil County residents, Clayton, John and Clay, who live near Elkton, sought cool comfort on Wednesday — when temperatures flirted with 100 degrees and high humidity made the air feel even hotter.
It marked Day 3 of a regional heat wave that isn’t expected to break until sometime Friday, according to Austin Manssield, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the agency’s station in Sterling, W. Va., where Maryland temperatures and other weather-related data is recorded. It has resulted in heat advisories.
“We’re going to continue in the 90s until Friday, and then we will get a little bit of cooling when the tropical storm passes through,” Manssield said, referring to northbound Tropical Storm Elsa, which was in North Carolina on Thursday morning. “It will be in the upper 80s on Saturday, but it will still be relatively humid.”
During the heat wave, which started on Monday and has been marked by increasing mugginess, the highest temperature logged was 96 degrees, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, he reported. A digital temperature display on a bank sign in downtown Elkton showed 99 degrees late Wednesday afternoon.
“We did not hit the century mark,” Manssield said, before acknowledging that it probably felt like it was 100 degrees at some point on Wednesday, however, based on the heat index, which factors in the air’s moisture level along with temperature.
