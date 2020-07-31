CECIL COUNTY — Over 100 people showed their support for area law enforcement officials Saturday as part of the Back the Blue event organizer Danielle Hornberger said.
Hornberger said over 85 vehicles, including cars, trucks and motorcycles gathered in Elkton Saturday morning and made the trip along U.S. Highway 40 to the Maryland State Police barracks in North East, where participants honked, waived and held up signs for law enforcement officers standing out front. Hornberger said participants from a local car club as well as members of a Christian motorcycle club participated in the event.
Hornberger said the group then drove back along Route 40 to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office where participants held a parade around the building with Sheriff Scott Adams, Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer and represenatives for several Cecil County police departments.
The motorcycle club then led a prayer and Adams was presented with a citation as were Cecil County municipal police departments, Hornberger said.
The event was organized as way to “say thank you to local law enforcement,” Hornberger said during a previous interview.
Hornberger, who is the Republican candidate for Cecil County executive, got involved in organizing the parade after she received calls expressing interest in publicly demonstrating support for law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.