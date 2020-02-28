WASHINGTON — A Cecil County drug prevention advocate was invited to the White House late last month when the Office of National Drug Control and Policy launched its Rural Community Action Guide.
DrugFree Cecil’s Virgil Boysaw was invited to the event from ONDCP Director Jim Carroll. In 2017, Boysaw was in attendance in the White House’s East Wing as President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency. The recent event was held in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is on the grounds of the White House compound in Washington.
As a leader fighting against substance abuse in the county, Boysaw has spoken out about the unique challenges that rural communities face. He said that places like Cecil County “will need special attention if we are ever going to make significant progress in the drug fight.”
Boysaw added that the federal government needs to invest in education and prevention, treatment, and recovery, as well as enhance law enforcement efforts in order to address drug addiction in rural areas.
“In prevention, we believe ‘Local Problems, Local Solutions,’” he said. “However, a little more help from our federal government can’t hurt.”
