ELKTON — A woman walked by Richard Raftery on Saturday during the 9th Annual Cecil County Recovery Walk and Block Party and then, barely breaking stride, she looked over her shoulder and acknowledged him.
“I’m coming to see you,” she said sheepishly.
Raftery smiled and responded, “I’ve been waiting for you.”
She continued to walk away.
Albeit brief, the exchange was significant to Raftery, a Cecil County Health Department peer recovery specialist who — after going through a rough stretch in his own life with substance use disorder — has remained clean for 30 years.
“She didn’t avoid me, which is a good thing,” Raftery assessed.
The woman is, once again, traveling on a bumpy road in her own life, according to Raftery.
“I’ve been working with her, off and on, for about five years,” he said.
Even more encouraging to Raftery is the fact that the woman even showed up at the event — which, in addition to educating the public about drug addiction, is intended to lead people with substance use disorder to long-term recovery.
Literature about various recovery programs was available at more than a dozen tables lining a section of the Recovery Walk and Block Party grounds Saturday on the Brantwood Family Services property off Augustine Herman Highway, south of Elkton.
In addition, men and women working those booths were there to talk to those seeking help and to family members of problematic drug users looking for guidance, as well as to citizens simply trying to educate themselves.
Some offered Christian-based programs through churches. Others promoted privately-owned rehabilitation centers. Many provided information about numerous programs through government agencies, including the health department where Raftery is one of several peer recovery counselors.
Public events like the Recovery Walk and Block Party are the reason someone using heroin or other drugs still would feel comfortable enough to attend, Raftery opined.
That’s because, according to Raftery, society is finally starting to understand that a person with substance use disorder isn’t a bad person trying to get good, but a sick person trying to get well.
“Even the addicts are starting to realize that there is no stigma like there used to be,” Raftery said, crediting the collective push to raise awareness. “We just keep chipping away at that addiction mountain. We have had a lot of success stories.”
He paused, referring to the woman who had greeted him moments earlier, and sad, “She wouldn’t be here today if she didn’t want some help. She’ll be back at the health department – hopefully sooner rather than later.”
New location, new vibe
More than 300 people attended the Cecil County Recovery Walk and Block Party, a four-hour event held in conjunction with the 30th annual National Recovery Month.
Unlike the previous eight years, when the event was held in front of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse in downtown Elkton, this one took place on a 20-acre parcel owned by Brantwood Family Services — which operates the first residential program in Cecil County for women in recovery and their children.
The residential facility opened in June and currently has eight beds, but it has received approval to expand to 21 beds, according to Mary Gamble, director of Brantwood Family Services.
Women — some of whom are pregnant — and their children can remain in the residential program for six to nine months, Gamble said.
While there, she added, the women receive counseling to address drug and alcohol problems and mental health issues, in addition to training to improve their parenting skills. There is a case manager at the facility, which also offers peer support, she noted.
To reside there, women must remain use free and must submit to drug testing, Gamble reported.
In some cases, the women residing there have children in foster case because of their past substance use.
“The goal is to unify them with their children,” Gamble said.
In other cases, pregnant women leave the residential facility to give birth to their babies at hospitals and then return with their newborns.
One of the benefits of having pregnant women in the residential program is that, while they are there under supervision, they are not using drugs.
“We want to reduce the substance exposures of newborn babies,” Gamble said.
Other women in recovery stay in the residential program with their children.
The program house is located in a serene, country setting, which has walking trails that wind across rolling, grassy hills and groves of trees that once served as paths for golf carts.
On Saturday, numerous signs bearing inspirational messages, such as “If things go wrong, don’t go with them,” and “Carve a tunnel of hope through the dark mountain of disappointment,” dotted a particular trail open to attendees.
“It’s a good place to start recovery. It is a warm environment,” Gamble commented.
Several people favorably mentioned the event’s country setting Saturday when speaking to the Cecil Whig.
One of the event planners, making an open-arms gesture toward the sprawling land around her, joked, “It’s really a block party — in the country.”
A multi-faceted celebration
Appropriately so, there was an abundance of information tables and tents aimed at leading people with substance use disorder to recovery and at helping them deal with related concerns.
Along those lines, there was a free HIV Rapid Testing station tucked away on the premises and offered by the Office of Disease Control. Also available was an overdose response program and naloxone training provided by Voices of Hope for Cecil County. Recovery yoga sessions were offered, too.
At one point, attendees paused to listen to guest speakers, including some in recovery who shared their stories.
But amid the seriousness of the effort, the mood was festive and carefree.
There was a bounce house and other kid-friendly games and attractions, including a puppet show by Jack Foreaker and a musical performance by a one-man band, Box Turtle Bob — both popular acts in the region. Fire trucks used by county volunteer fire companies were on display. In addition, attendees could feast on free hamburgers, hotdogs and other food.
“It’s a big celebration. It’s a celebration of this new program. It’s a celebration of people who are seeking recovery. It’s a celebration of people who are in recovery. And it’s a celebration of people who support recovery,” outlined Ken Collins, director of Addiction Services at the Cecil County Health Department.
Erin McKinney, 32, of Elkton, told the Cecil Whig that she fell into the “in recovery” category of people celebrated during Saturday’s event, which she attended with her mother, Jennine McKinney; her brother, Cole McKinney, 7; and a family friend, Gene Hrischuk.
Also with Erin was her 9-month-old girl, Emilee — the reason Erin committed to her sobriety, according to her.
“Three days after I found out I was pregnant, I stopped using and got help. I knew I had to change my life. It wasn’t just about me anymore,” Erin said.
After Erin uttered that comment, her mother looked at Emilee and implied that the baby is a saving angel, jokingly asking, “Can you see her halo?”
Erin started using heroin when she was 15, she said. Her boyfriend at that time was 19, and he was hooked on heroin, Erin added.
He introduced her to that highly addictive and potentially deadly drug, according to Erin, who summarized, “I drank and smoked pot a little, but I pretty much skipped all of that and went right to heroin.”
From there, Erin plunged into an addiction that would consume the better part of the next decade and a half of her life.
“I was homeless, living in abandoned houses in Baltimore and couch-surfing at different places, anything to get by,” Erin said. “I battled my addiction off and on for 15 years.”
Even when hampered by her heroin addiction, however, Erin made a point to keep in touch with her mother, even though it was infrequently.
“She would call me every so often to tell me that she was alive and that she was hanging in there,” her mother recalled. “She has always told me the truth. So if I asked Erin if she was using and she was, she’d say yes. If she told me that she wasn’t using drugs, then I knew she really wasn’t using drugs.”
Erin’s wake-up call came when she learned that she was pregnant with Emilee in May 2018 — and that’s when she went into recovery, starting with a stint in a longterm residential treatment center.
“She is the most important person in my life now,” Erin said, holding Emilee in her arms.
Having attended at least one previous Recovery Walk and Block Party at the downtown Elkton courthouse, Erin said she prefers the setting of Saturday’s event.
“This is a more relaxing walk on the trail,” she said. “There is more property here for the amount of people.”
As for the annual Recovery Walk and Block Party event — in general — attendees emphasized that it is an important event that raises awareness and clears up misconceptions.
“This shows people in the community that it’s not just homeless people who have drug addictions. Addiction affects people who have good jobs, people who have money, people who are educated, people who are fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, aunts and uncles. It affects everyone,” Erin said.
