CECIL COUNTY — The American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress earlier this year to help individuals and local and state governments recover during the coronavirus pandemic, will deliver over $19.9 million to Cecil County.
County officials emphasize there is no rush to spend this money, and under the guidelines of the American Rescue Plan, county officials have until 2024 to spend the funds.
“There’s definitely no specific timeline,” said County Finance Director James Appel. “And we’re continuing to develop a plan. It will include the County Council, on the decisions on the direction on which we’re going to spend the funds.”
Appel emphasized that county officials want to take their time and figure out exactly what they need before going forward with plans to spend the money.
“We’re reviewing the financial guidelines, which seem to change fairly often,” Appel said. “And I anticipate them changing again and again. We’ll make sure we adhere to the financial guidelines, the federal guidelines. But no real timeline has been drawn out yet. We will make sure we spend it all before the deadline.”
The American Rescue Plan, a Biden Administration-backed legislation passed by Congress earlier this year, has funds for individuals, states and local governments among other groups. The state of Maryland is receiving $6.355 billion in total, with $2.317 billion of that going to local governments, including counties, according to Sen. Ben Cardin’s State and Local Guide to the American Rescue Plan.
The funds are administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The financial guidelines that local governments have to follow are enforced by the Treasury.
“The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments with a substantial infusion of resources to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger, and more equitable economy as the country recovers,” the Treasury website states.
Broadly speaking, there are five objectives of approved spending in the guidelines from the Treasury:
- Support public health expenditures
- Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency
- Replace lost public sector revenue
- Provide premium pay for essential workers
- Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure
“It’s still pretty wide open,” Appel said of the guidelines from the Treasury. “They specifically say that funds cannot be used to fund a pension, to fund tax cuts. But other than that, it’s pretty wide open.”
Right now, there have been no official conversations or meetings regarding how to spend those funds given to the county.
“There are no meetings planned yet,” Appel said. “It’s the Summer, it’s been busy. Folks are traveling, there’s really no rush. And we’re not going to commit to all $20 million all at once, as different projects become apparent, we will then spend the money on that.”
Appel said the group of people who will be primarily responsible for putting together plans for the funding will include himself, Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger, the county attorney, the county administrator, the director of emergency services and the director of public works among other necessary people and directors.
Appropriation of funds, after approved and submitted by the county executive, must be approved by the Cecil County Council, just like regular budget measures.
This appropriation can theoretically happen at any council meeting now that the county has received half the cash. The county can decide to spend any amount of the received money on anything that meets the requirements set by the Treasury.
Appel emphasized that, despite the funds being available, there is no rush to get the money spent in the immediate future.
“We could go to them in two weeks and say ‘Hey, we got $19.9 million from the federal government and this is what we’re spending it on, all at once and be done.’ Yeah, we could do that. But we’re not going to,” Appel said.
While Cecil County is taking time to determine allocation of funds and have those conversations, neighboring Harford County, which received over double the amount Cecil County did, has started rolling out funding.
Harford, which received just over $49.5 million in total, has begun allocating part of their first payment.
“It will still go basically, through our budget process,” said Harford County Director of Governmental and Community Relations Cindy Mumby. “You know, that includes the county departments and includes the county executive’s budget team that makes recommendations to the county executive. And in Harford, the budget process begins with a recommended budget by the county executive. Then that recommended budget goes over to the county council.”
Mumby emphasized that, just like a normal budget process, there will be time for public comment and discussion on these funding allocations.
So far, three different initiatives have been funded through Harford’s first half of funds. One of them waives the fees associated with credit card payments to the county, according to Mumby.
The other two areas of funding from the American Rescue Plan funds include hazard pay for county employees and the continuation of Harford County’s broadband expansion program.
As far as distributing funds to organizations and nonprofits through a grant program, Mumby said that nothing has been decided yet on that front.
“We’ve been distributing money since the CARES Act,” Mumby said. “And so, you know, we’ve had multiple programs under that umbrella. We did have one inquiry from an organization that we regularly support about this funding, but we’re not in a we’re not in a place yet for that.”
Mumby, like Alkinburg, emphasized that the county executive’s mission is to ensure no funds are spent unnecessarily and that all funds are spent responsibly.
“The overarching view from the county executive’s perspective is that we want to be fiscally responsible with this money. We want to follow the rules,” Mumby said. “And we are looking at this as one-time expenditures so as not to get the county into a position where we have taken on recurring expenses with one-time money.”
Alkinburg expressed a similar point on behalf of Hornberger’s administration.
“The administration will be looking to use these taxpayer funds in a responsible way moving forward,” Alkinburg said. “That’s why I want to take our time and see what’s needed to make those strategic decisions as they come.”
Alkinburg stated that, per the Maryland State Department of Education, the Cecil County Public School System separately received about $28 million from the American Rescue Plan.
While the Cecil County Government is getting the largest disbursement of funds, other municipalities in the county, as well as the school system, are also receiving funds.
However, Appel said there are no planned talks of working with the local municipalities to combine funding for joint projects or similar proposals.
“The municipalities have their own large pots of money. So, no I do not believe we’re gonna have any consolidated conversations on ‘Hey what are you going to spend your money on?’’ Appel said. “They have their lists, we have ours.”
