ELKTON — A new criminal case has been filed against a convicted sex offender who, while on probation, allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl near Elkton last month — after befriending her on social media — and then made attempts to bribe and threaten the youngster to drop the charges against him, according to Cecil County District Court records.
This latest criminal case against the suspect, Shane Thomas Gustafson, 24, of the 200 block of Plum Point Road near Elkton, marks the third one filed against him in Cecil County in a 15-day period, with the first relating to his alleged rape of that girl and the second connected to his alleged intimidation of her after he was charged and jailed.
The newest criminal case against Gustafson involves a different alleged victim — who also is 12 years old and lives in Cecil County, too, police confirmed on Tuesday. Court records indicate that it also involves Gustafson’s purported use of social media to contact the alleged victim.
Gustafson allegedly sent the girl a social media message that “detailed several sexually explicit things (he) wanted to do to her,” according to charging documents relating to the latest criminal case against him. Gustafson also stands accused of sending the girl snippets of video showing a woman “fully nude and visibly intoxicated” lying across the floor of a vehicle and on the floor of a shower, police reported.
Court records indicate that the images and messages were sent on SnapChat and that the account belonged to a woman, who, according to the alleged victim, is a friend of hers. The alleged victim told investigators that she knew the woman was dating someone named “Shane,” court records show.
“The video of (the woman) in the shower had a caption written over it that read, ‘I’m naked too, but you don’t get to see me unless we’re (expletive),” court records allege.
Then the girl received a message from the same account that specified several sexually explicit things that “Shane” wanted to do her, according to charging documents.
“(The girl) became very upset about the messages and reported them to her mother, who, in turn, contacted the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office,” court records show.
CCSO detectives went to the alleged victim’s home on July 4, one day after the girl received the images and messages, and started their investigation, police said. The girl’s mother told investigators that she had confronted Gustafson, police added.
“When she confronted him via text message, she received the following response. ‘This is Shane I am terribly sorry I was being dumb last night I would not do anything with your daughter I apologize I was only sending her stuff on (the woman) on Snapchat playing around, I would never touch (the girl),” court records allege.
During an interview with a CCSO detective on Aug. 24 — the same day that investigators arrested and charged Gustafson in the unrelated rape case — Gustafson acknowledged that he had contacted the girl on the night of July 3, police said. Gustafson maintained his innocence, however, while explaining the circumstances surrounding those contacts, police added.
“The defendant admitted to contacting (the girl) utilizing (the woman’s) phone, but denied knowing what the content of the messages were. He also admitted to controlling (the woman’s) phone and ‘documented her intoxication’ because she would not believe him the next day. When asked how the videos were sent to (the girl), he indicated he believed ‘their phones were linked,’ but that he had not intention of doing anything with (the girl),” court records allege.
Arrested on Thursday at the Cecil County Detention Center, where he has been held on no bond since his Aug. 24 arrest in the unrelated rape case, Gustafson is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted, and four misdemeanors, including displaying obscene material to a minor, court records show.
It is the third criminal case filed against Gustafson since late August.
The rape case
As for the first one, the investigation that led to the unrelated rape case against Gustafson started on Aug. 19, when CCSO Det. Chase Armington interviewed the alleged victim after the girl had come forward and after he had, in turn, received a referral from the Cecil County Department of Social Services regarding the “sexual abuse of minor,” police reported.
The girl told the investigator that she met a man named “Shane” on Aug. 2 on SnapChat, a social media platform, and started communicating with him, police said. During the social media conversation, that man named Shane — later identified by investigators as Gustafson — allegedly sent the girl photographs of his penis and asked her to send him nude pictures of her, police added.
After the girl confided in Gustafson that she was “having a bad day and needed a friend,” they made plans to meet to discuss her day, police reported.
At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 2, Gustafson drove an older model, white Ford pickup truck with an extended cab to the girl’s home and parked across the street from her residence, according to charging documents. The girl walked out of her house and got into the truck, which Gustafson then drove to Dixie Line Road near Elkton, a short distance from the Delaware state line, court records allege.
After pulling off that road, Gustafson allegedly started touching the girl’s body inside the truck while “saying sexual things to her,” police said. The girl told investigators that she told Gustafson “no” several times, police added.
Gustafson then pushed the girl onto her back, removed her shorts and underwear, and raped her, according to charging documents, which further allege that he slapped and choked the girl during the assault. The suspect also forced the girl to perform fellatio on him, court records allege.
After the alleged sexual assault, which, according to the girl, lasted approximately 45 minutes, Gustafson purportedly drove to the Royal Farms store in the 1100 block of East Pulaski Highway near Elkton to purchase a drink — before driving the girl to her home and dropping her off, police reported.
During his investigation, Armington watched video gleaned from a surveillance camera at that Royal Farms — and it shows a Ford pickup truck pull into the parking lot near the fuel pumps at 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 3, about 75 minutes after Gustafson allegedly had picked up the girl at her home, court records allege.
“The time, description of the truck and the description of ‘Shane’ matched the information (the girl) provided,” Armington notes in his written statement of probable cause.
The investigator learned that Gustafson was convicted of corruption of a minor in 2019 in Pennsylvania, court records show.
“It appears that Mr. Gustafson was convicted and placed on probation on Aug. 3, 2020, and is currently on probation. The conviction requires Gustafson to register as a convicted sex offender in the State of Maryland,” according to court records.
Investigators arrested Gustafson on Aug. 24 at the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, police said. Armington approached Gustafson, who was there to “satisfy his (sex offender) registry requirements” relating to his Pennsylvania corruption-of-a-minor conviction, police added.
After his arrest, Gustafson made a confession to CCSO investigators during a police interview in the wake of waiving his Miranda right to remain silent, according to charging documents.
“Mr. Gustafson admitted to having sexual intercourse with (the girl). He admitted knowing that (the girl) was 12 years old, and he later apologized to (the girl) for the assault,” according to charging documents.
Gustafson is charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, perverted practice and second-degree assault in that case, according to court records.
The intimidation case
The investigation that led to the second criminal case filed against Gustafson involved the monitoring of his phone calls at the Cecil County Detention Center after his arrest and pre-trial incarceration in the rape case.
CCSO detectives also charged Gustafson’s alleged accomplice in the victim intimidation case, Nola Rae Ratledge, 18, of the unit block of Plum Creek Road near North East, court records show.
In that second criminal case, Gustafson is charged with threatening harm to induce or influence a victim to falsely testify or to withhold testimony and with solicitation of a person to threaten harm to induce or influence a victim to falsely testify or to withhold testimony, court records show. Each of those felony charges is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to court records.
Gustafson also is charged with two related offenses, both of which carry maximum 10-year sentences if convicted, and one count of obstruction of justice, which is punishable by up to five years in prison, court records show.
Ratledge is facing four criminal charges, including obstruction of justice and the two felonies that are punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to court records. Free on personal recognizance after her arrest on Thursday, Ratledge is scheduled for a Sept. 29 preliminary hearing, court records show.
Charging documents reference an Aug. 25 phone call, which was monitored at the jail, and the alleged conspiracy that occurred during the conversation between Gustafson and Ratledge.
“At one point, Gustafson tells Ratledge to advise the juvenile (rape) victim that he will give her ‘one thousand dollars’ to drop the charges and that he would hand over his vehicle to Ratledge,” court records allege.
Similar phone conversations between Gustafson and Ratledge were monitored at the jail after that one, police reported.
“Gustafson conspires with Ratledge to get another party and her ‘whole family’ involved to threaten the victim if she did not drop the charges. Initially, Ratledge is hesitant to cooperate, even after Gustafson pleads with her during multiple calls to reach out to the victim,” court records allege.
Charging documents also summarize a monitored phone conversation between Gustafson and Ratledge on Aug. 31.
“A phone call between Gustafson and Ratledge confirms that Ratledge reached out to the victim via text,” court records allege.
In another monitored phone call, Ratledge “admits to contacting the victim’s sister,” according to charging documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.