ELKTON — Due to the snow that continues to fall over Cecil County, the decision has been made to have all public school students attend virtually Monday.
A Sunday announcement from Cecil County Public Schools instructed all students to stay home and attend online instruction, even those scheduled to go to their home school.
"Face-to-face students will participate virtually and will not come into school buildings," the announcement reads.
In the event that the weather causes an interruption in the internet connection, students should use pre-prepared materials.
"If a student loses power and is unable to participate or access assignments, the student or their parent should inform the teacher of the situation as soon as they are able," also indicated in the Sunday message.
All CCPS staff should telework.
