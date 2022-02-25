ELKTON – Cecil County Public Schools lifted its mask mandate on Friday, making masks optional in all school facilities.
The measure comes after the state school board decided to return control over mask mandates to local school boards on Tuesday.
“In the last three or four weeks, we’ve just seen an intense decrease in the number of cases and the number of quarantines, so clearly conditions were getting better,” Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said.
The lifting of the mask mandate will especially benefit the county’s youngest students, who are still learning how to sound out words and letters, according to Lawson.
“When you look at a 4-year-old whose language recognition skills and reading skills are being developed during the pandemic, it's going to have an effect on a young reader,” Lawson said.
The decision by the school board comes after the CDC dropped masking recommendations for most of the country. Indoor masking is now recommended only for people who live in an area with a high level of COVID-19. Cecil County, as of Feb. 25, has a low level of COVID-19.
“We hope CCPS continues to follow the direction of the health department and CDC guidelines to make their decisions,” Cecil County Classroom Teachers Association President Lori Hrinko said.
Lawson said a shift has also occurred in public opinion around masking. He said he received an increase in comments over the past few weeks asking the district to remove the mask mandate, whereas in the past, he received a broader range of opinions on masking.
Lawson said there will still be students and staff who are concerned about masking, and the district will continue to take safety measures, such as providing vaccines through the health department for those who are interested, providing N95 masks, and social distancing as much as possible.
“Some of our students will be happy that they don’t have to wear masks, but other students are concerned and will continue to wear them, and I think that’s true for our staff as well,” Hrinko said.
Masks will also no longer be required on school buses because of recent changes from the CDC. Currently, masks will still be required in school nurses offices, also referred to as health rooms.
The CDC recommends that those with COVID-19 symptoms, a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to COVID-19 continue to wear a mask, regardless of COVID-19 community levels. The CDC recommends that immunocompromised people in a low risk area such as Cecil County have a plan for rapid testing if needed and talk to their health provider about whether you are a candidate for treatment options such as oral antivirals, pre-exposure prophylaxis or monoclonal antibodies.
The school district still has the authority to reinstate COVID-19 prevention measures, such as a mask mandate, if COVID-19 cases once again increase.
“Our board of education has been very clear that it will take a lot to convince that group of five people to have our students mask again,” Lawson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.