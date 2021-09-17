ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools as of Tuesday has 147 students quarantined along with five teachers because of COVID-19 exposure.
“It’s a lot less than what it would have been if we were not masked,” superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said. “Everything we’ve done is to try to keep kids in school.”
If a student is masked within 3-6 feet of a student with COVID-19, they are not quarantined. Vaccinated students, as long as they do not show symptoms, do not have to quarantine after exposure.
“We’re ensuring families will be held harmless during quarantine,” Lawson said. “We’re not going to allow a kid to be punished for missing time because it’s out of their control.”
Lawson said the school system recently reduced the time students have to quarantine from 10 days to 8 days, if there is a negative COVID test. Students can receive a COVID-19 test at school with parental permission.
“If a student gets within three feet, for 15 minutes, even with a mask, they have to quarantine so that’s why we’re still seeing some,” Lawson said. “I would argue it’s probably around half what we would have seen without masking.”
Lawson said the school system is working with teachers on ways to better provide instruction for students who are quarantined.
“There’s not much that has caught us by surprise,” Lawson said. “The optimist in me was hoping for smaller quarantine numbers than what we’re seeing.”
The school system is currently under the mask mandate passed by the State Board of Education. The mandate will last 180 days but the state may rescind it earlier based on a monthly review.
The mandate is a controversial issue, with the public comment section of the last two school board meetings featuring many people arguing that masking is ineffective in preventing COVID spread and a violation of personal freedoms. Cecil County Health Officer Lauren Levy in a previous statement to the Whig said indoor mask mandates are the most effective way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in school settings.
