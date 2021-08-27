PERRYVILLE — Cecil County Public Schools celebrated around 90 new teachers coming to Cecil County, some straight out of college, some with years of experience, on Monday’s New Teacher Reception at Iron Master’s Mansion in Perryville.
“A lot of them are new to the county,” Cecil County Classroom Teachers Association President Lori Hrinko said. “We’re welcoming them and we’re happy they’re here to help our students.”
For Megan Malone and Jonathan Prematta, becoming a teacher represents a return home, as they both graduated from North East high-school, and even attended the same university, Shepard. Prematta will teach at Rising Sun, North East, and Charlestown Elementary schools, Malone will teach at Perryville Elementary.
Both were inspired by their band director at North East High School, Andrew Keim, who currently works at Tower Hill, a private school in Wilmington.
“Most subjects teach information, but music is one of the only things that teach confidence or recovery or how to interact with other people on a large scale,” Prematta said. “I was hoping to have that same impact on other kids that my teacher had on me.”
Prematta said an important aspect of music is teaching children how to deal with mistakes, that it is not the end of the world that you just pick yourself up and move on.
“I love the sense of community that comes with music,” Malone said. “If one of us messes up, we’re all in this together.”
The event, supported by the Business and Education Partnership Advisory Council, featured school supplies for teachers to pick up that they could use in their classes. Some supplies were new, while others were donated by other CCPS teachers. APGFCU and Kilby’s inc. donated money for supplies, while Jerry Moran donated the truck used to transport the school supplies to the event.
Food was also provided.
“It’s really awesome that they have like all of this set up for us, it’s really cool,” Adrienne Harris, a speech language pathologist said. “I’m not used to having this kind of support from anywhere else.”
Megan Ryan, a fifth grade teacher in English language arts, science and social studies, wanted to get back in the classroom after plans for a move fell through. Ryan said the pay and benefits Cecil County provides is what she needed as a young adult.
“I want my students to walk away, being educated, being critical thinkers, being prepared to handle misinformation, whatever is out there in the world,” Ryan said. “I want them to be able to make their own decisions.”
Bohemia Manor High School alumni Kevin Koerner is a recent graduate from the University of Delaware, and previously worked as a student teacher in Cecil County. Koerner’s mother worked as a substitute teacher for 14 years.
Koerner, a geometry and calculus teacher, is most looking forward to meeting students.
“I’m really glad to put a face to every name,” Koerner said.
