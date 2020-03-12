CECIL COUNTY — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday afternoon, March 12 that all public schools in the state are to be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson confirmed that county schools would be closed.
“All CCPS schools are closed from 3/16/20 — 3/27/20,” Lawson said on social media on Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m. “School WILL be held tomorrow! There are many questions, which we will start to address tonight and tomorrow.”
CCPS also shared the following on social media:
“The Governor and State Superintendent have just announced that in response to COVID-19 all MD public schools will close beginning Monday, March 16 through March 27. We will share more information later this evening and tomorrow as we learn more. Schools will be open tomorrow.”
The closing comes as efforts statewide to increase social distancing abound. Cecil Manor Elementary School dismissed classes earlier today due to a person at the school exhibiting signs of respiratory illness.
On Thursday evening, Archbishop William E. Lori of the Catholic Diocese of Baltimore issued a statement following suit:
“In light of the order today by Governor Hogan that all public schools be closed for the next two weeks, I have similarly instructed that all archdiocesan schools be closed during the same time period, March 16-27, 2020 and that all school-sponsored activities be cancelled during that same timeframe,” he said in a statement.
“In addition, I have instructed all parishes of the Archdiocese of Baltimore to comply with the Governor’s order by limiting attendance at all Masses and parish-sponsored events, regardless of location, to no more than 250 people until further notice.”
Harford Community College suspended classes for the week and has moved all courses online, and many area businesses and agencies are taking preventative measures. Nearby University of Delaware has four confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has suspended classes, as well.
This is a developing story. Please check your Cecil Whig and cecildaily.com often for more information.
