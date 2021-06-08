The Cecil County Public Library will launch their Summer Reading and Learning program on June 14, giving students an opportunity to engage with learning even after the end of the school year.
“The whole purpose of the summer reading program is to help combat the summer slide,” said Youth Services and Outreach Coordinator Katelyn McLimans. “To make sure that kids and teens are continuing to read throughout the summer, to make sure that they’re going back to school ready to learn.”
McLimans said the library asks children to read for 15 minutes and teens for 30 minutes every day. Both age groups check off a circle each day, and when they get to 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 days of reading, they are eligible to win a prize. People can also gain extra raffle tickets for completing reading challenges that help diversify their reading, with children’s challenges including reading a graphic novel or audiobook, or reading a book set in a different country.
The program is also open to adults, who instead of creating a reading log, are asked to complete reading challenges for the chance to win a $50 Barnes & Noble Gift Card.
McLimans said the reading program typically sees participation from around 2,500 children from grades 1-5, 1,000 teens from grades 6-12, and around 1,000 adults.
Storytime, for children aged birth to five, will also be outdoors this summer at Brantwood Park, Rising Sun, Perryville, and North East. The library will be replacing the story trails at Calvert Park and Brantwood, Wednesday and next Tuesday, with the Elkton’s Main Street story, Daniel’s Good Day, remaining until June 18.
McLimans said the major change to the library’s summer programming is that there will now be more outdoor events. The libraries’ summer concert series begins on July 8 with bilingual children’s music duo 123 Andrés.
Other outdoor programs include yoga, martial arts, animal presentations and magic.
“While it’s not necessarily tied specifically to reading, it is giving them the ability to have a new experience, and educating them about something new that they may not have tried before,’’ said McLimans referring to the library’s programs that don’t specifically involve reading. “It’s helping to engage families in the community, and bring them together.”
Readers interested in the library’s summer reading program can register at this link or at any Cecil County Public Library branch. The program will end on August 14. https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/events/summer-reading.
