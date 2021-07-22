PORT DEPOSIT — Cecil County Public Library (CCPL) will not reopen its Port Deposit branch, leaving their location on South Main Street after 17 years. Residents will still be able to access services as CCPL will continue its partnership with Community Connecting Us (CCU).
“The good news is that in 2020 you don’t need four walls to do library service in the community,” CCPL Executive Director Morgan Miller said.
CCPL plans to move out of the building by early Fall. The building originally closed during the pandemic, and did not reopen for in-person browsing in March along with the other branches because it was too small to support social distancing.
Miller pointed to a weekly StoryTime program at CCU in Nesbitt Hall on North Main Street where librarians go to Port Deposit to read to children, as an example of the programs the library will provide. The library will also use the Bookmobile, to bring both books and with help from a grant from the Upper Shore Regional Council, computers and job help to town.
“Ironically, I think we’ve been here and done more here during the past two or three months to really serve this community in a way that our other branches do without using that building then we have for a long time,” Miller said.
Another collaboration with CCU is the Port Deposit Bike Project, something CCPL may expand across the county. The project gives people the opportunity to have their bikes repaired.
“In listening to people in town, you learn that a lot of kids as well as adults either don’t have bikes, or the bikes are broken,” Miller said. “They don’t know how to ride them safely and don’t have helmets, and that this is something we very much wanted to do.”
Miller said the Library will work with the town to develop the Port Deposit Microloan program and other forms of individual business assistance. CCPL hopes to collaborate with the town to possibly develop broadband expansion, and technology loans, along with alternative ways to access library materials. Miller said some collections will be moved to CCU, and may introduce a book kiosk, something similar to a book vending machine.
Miller said the library is leasing its current location. Miller said the location lacks parking, making it inaccessible to people who need to drive to access it. She said Port Deposit is the only branch that is still in the center of the town it serves, since the often historic buildings are unable to support modern library infrastructure, such as the need for meeting rooms, programming space, technology, staff workspace, and ADA accessibility.
“I’m not saying it’s a bad building,” Miller said. “It’s just not right for us to keep investing in it to make it a public library.”
Erica Berge, president of the CCU, said the organization approached the library before the pandemic to offer space to host classes and events that the library couldn’t host in the current building. Children’s programming occurs every Wednesday, with the bookmobile arriving to Port Deposit every Thursday.
“Community Connecting Us has been providing a safe space for the children of Port Deposit to gather and ‘hang out’ for over a year and we are thrilled that we are able to increase the number of opportunities to spend time with our young neighbors thanks to library programming,” Berge said.
Miller said that a new Port Deposit library may be created but that it could serve not only the town but the wider area, such as Bainbridge and Conowingo.
Cecil County Council member Jackie Gregory in Tuesday’s Council meeting said those who use the Port Deposit library can drive to one of the other nearby libraries.
“If you stand in the Port Deposit Library in either direction you can go in less than 15 minutes to a library that offers many more services,” Gregory said.
Mayor Bob Kuhs said that his main concern is that many residents who use the library, such as young children, are unable to drive. Kuhs said that the initiatives at CCU offer a good replacement for the library, as it offers a space for community events.
“When you have a library in the middle of town children can go to that library,” Kuhs said. “Even though with electronic communication today children aren’t going to the library as much as they used to in generations past, it’s good to have a place children can go when they are away from their phone.”
