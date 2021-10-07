CECIL COUNTY — The Cecil County Public Library is currently searching for a new member of the Board of Trustees.
The trustees are asked to attend monthly public meetings from September to June on each third Monday of the month. Board members are asked to represent the library in a variety of settings, participate in budget development, provide advice to the library director, and review financial statements.
“It’s an exciting time to be a Library Trustee,” Chair Steven Pearson said. “From achieving early learning milestones to empowering workforce and business development- what other organization can help a toddler, a teenager, an entrepreneur, a farmer, and a senior citizen during the course of an afternoon?”
The library board reviews applications and then submits a nominee to the county executive. The county then appoints the trustee to a five-year term. Board members do not receive payment for their service.
Readers interested in applying for the position can attend contact Luz Sellers at lsellers@cecilcountylibrary.org, or 410-996-1055 x1122. Applications, along with a resume are due to the Cecil County Public Library, Office of the Director, 485 Mauldin Avenue, North East, MD 21901 by 5 p.m. Oct. 22.
“The Library ensures that every citizen has the tools to build successful lives and communities,” Pearson said. “As a Trustee, you will contribute meaningfully to your community and make a lasting difference that extends well beyond your term.”
