Cecil County Public Library hosts at-home reading challenge, and more

Under direction from the state, the Cecil County Public Library will continue to be closed until further notice. We will reopen our facilities when guidance indicates that it is safe for both the public and our staff to do so.
In these uncertain times, you can count on CCPL staff to be there for you. Our buildings may be closed, but the library is always open online. In addition to expanding access to our digital resources, our staff is working hard to create new online programming and learning opportunities for you.
As a reminder, all fines will be waived until we reopen and you do not need to renew your materials. Please keep any materials you’ve borrowed at home until we reopen.
The best way to get in touch with us is by email at ask@ccplnet.org. We can also be contacted through CCPL’s Facebook page.
Thank you for your patience and understanding in these challenging times. We look forward to welcoming you back as soon as possible.
Here are a few library digital resources to explore through the website www.cecil.ebranch.info
At-Home Reading Challenge
Now through May 15! Create an account, track your reading, and earn fun badges for all ages!
To Register for the At-Home Reading Challenge: https://cecil.beanstack.org/reader365
Hoopla Bonus Borrows
Hoopla, CCPL’s on-demand streaming service has announced “Bonus Borrows” adding over 1,100 top titles that can be downloaded, but not count toward your monthly limit.
For the month of April and May, CCPL has increased borrowing limits from 8 to 20 items per card per month.
To learn more about Hoopla: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/digital-library/hoopla---movies-music--audio/
Learn about Cecil County history!
We have recorded a number of history programs over the past few years that capture the unique people, events and places of our community.
To watch the videos:
If you own a business or non-profit, email us to consult with our Business Librarians about questions or concerns you may have about your business or non-profit during this time of uncertainty at sbic@ccplnet.org For resources at the State level, visit this new page: http://bit.ly/3bdgYEh
The Cecil County Public Library’s mission is to Champion Reading, Build Knowledge, and Inspire Curiosity.
