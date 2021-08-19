NORTH EAST — As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approaches, the Cecil County Public Library (CCPL) has partnered with the Maryland State police, North East police and firefighters, the Cecil County Volunteer firefighters and Cecil County Council to bring the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s 9/11 mobile exhibit to the new North East Library.
Utilizing an 83 foot tractor-trailer that converts into an 1,100 square foot base, the exhibit provides a plethora of options to both read and experience things from both the attacks and the aftermath.
“The Library has displayed exhibits for many years, covering a variety of topics,” said Fraizer Walker, Communications and Development Manager for the CCPL. “Part of our mission is to build knowledge and to inspire curiosity, so when the opportunity to host an interactive exhibit came up, featuring retired firefighters who were there that day, was too good to pass up.”
Walker further cited the CCPL’s executive director, Morgan Miller, for her assistance with the exhibit.
“As it is the 20th anniversary this September 11, we are honored to host this exhibit for Cecil County, knowing we are located in the geographic triangle of the events of that day,” Miller said. “Many people in Cecil County are unable to travel to the sites or able to visit the memorials and museums and we hope this will give our community a few days to remember, reflect and heal.”
The opening ceremony for the exhibit saw a few statements by the various representatives of the departments who helped organize the exhibit and a raising of the American flag by the color guard.
Following this short time of silence and respect for those fallen, the public was invited to take a short trip through the converted tractor-trailer. Within was an assortment of things from donated equipment of firefighters from the scene, a piece of the towers, quotes of New Yorkers and a collection of small items.
Those items ranged from an elevator bearing to a golf ball which, according to John Martorana, were the only recognizable items recovered from the towers. Martorana, a now retired captain from the New York Fire Department, was off-duty on the fateful day.
“We want to bring a small part of the 9/11 Museum to people who can’t come to New York [City],” said Martorana.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation drew its name from the heroic story of Stephen Siller, who was supposed to be off-duty on 9/11 and had planned to go golfing with his brothers when the planes flew into the towers. Siller immediately turned his truck around, driving towards the towers until he arrived at the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, which was blocked. He was not deterred by the blockage, put on his gear (which weighed about 60 pounds), and took off running down the tunnel (about 2 miles long) to reach the towers.
He, like many others, would not survive the day, but his heroism inspired his family and others to bring aid to all those affected by 9/11, including the many emergency workers and their families who were devastated by injuries sustained during rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.
Their programs, including the mobile exhibit, are all aimed to aiding those groups. From the annual Tunnel to Towers 5k, home construction, to mortgage and tuition payments, the foundation is committed to helping people remember the tragedies of 9/11 while also providing for injured first-responders, their families, veterans and Gold Star families.
Cathy and Charles Stetler, visitors at the exhibit, said that they vividly remembered watching as the tragedy unfolded and found the exhibit to be a great way of remembering those lost as well as aiding those still suffering.
Chief amongst the programs that the foundation is running is the goal of getting 1 million people to give $11 a month, with which they plan to provide housing to all homeless veterans and every Gold Star family with aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.