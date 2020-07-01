ELKTON – Assistant State’s Attorney Perry J. Seaman stood inside the courtroom on June 23 and prepared to call his next criminal case on that day’s docket, as he had done thousands of time before during his 30 years as a prosecutor here.
But this proceeding, at least the prelude to it, would be memorably different.
Before the hearing could get underway, State’s Attorney James Dellmyer walked up to the prosecutors’ table near Seaman, announced his appearance, and then asked presiding Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton for permission to address the court.
“This is the last call of the docket for Perry Seaman,” Dellmyer intoned formally, before informing the court that Seaman, who had no other courtroom matters scheduled beyond that day, would be retiring effective July 1.
Having joined the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office in early 1991, Seaman holds the distinction of the being the prosecutor, among the current staff, with the longest continuous service in that office.
“He has a record of impeccable service,” Dellmyer told the judge.
Dellmyer noted that Seaman had served as a prosecutor under five different state’s attorneys over the past three decades, earned the respect of all his peers in the legal community and made Cecil County a safer place to live through his countless successful prosecutions.
Seaman had not seen this fanfare coming.
As he was handling his previous criminal case, Seaman’s fellow prosecutors and other members of the SAO staff discreetly gathered in the lobby outside spacious Courtroom I, which, fittingly in this case, is also known as The Ceremonial Courtroom. His co-workers filed into the courtroom pews behind Seaman, moments before Dellmyer made his announcement.
Then the other three circuit court judges, all wearing their black robes, entered the courtroom from a side door and joined Sexton on the bench.
So suddenly, Seaman found himself looking up at Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Jane Cairns Murray and Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William Davis Jr., in addition to Sexton.
“When all the judges came out, that’s what really got me. I got a little emotional,” Seaman would later tell the Cecil Whig.
(Seaman also acknowledged that he suspected his colleagues might signify his retirement in some way, but he admitted that the time and place they chose caught him off guard. “I had a criminal case, so I didn’t think it would happen then,” he remarked with a chuckle.)
From the bench, Sexton told the audience that Seaman maintained himself as the consummate professional throughout his 30-year career as a prosecutor and that he always treated everyone – witnesses, victims, defendants, judges, co-workers, courthouse staff and opposing lawyers – with respect.
“Thank you for the service you have provided this county. We have been very fortunate to have you here and this (leaving for retirement) is a great loss,” Sexton told Seaman.
Addressing those in attendance, Sexton also commented, “He has truly made Cecil County a safer place.”
A teary-eyed Seaman responded, “I appreciate all of the support given to me all these years by my colleagues and co-workers, as well as the support of the judges and the confidence that they showed in me.”
Then Seaman quickly shifted back to business and called his last criminal case as a prosecutor.
A ‘respected profession’
A Cecil County native – he was born at Union Hospital in Elkton - Seaman earned his Bachelor of Science degree at University of Delaware in 1982, after graduating from Salesianum School in that state four years earlier.
Then he headed to California, where he earned his law degree at Cal Western Law School in San Diego in 1985.
“I thought I wanted to be a Southern California boy,” Seaman laughed.
Seaman said he had started leaning toward a career as an attorney when he was in high school.
“I figured it would be my path,” Seaman said, explaining, “I saw it as intellectually challenging and as a respected profession.”
Seaman gave up on his “Southern California boy” idea and returned to Cecil County after earning his law degree, because lawyers Dennis Clower and David Parrack, who also served many years as a local prosecutor, offered him a job as an attorney. Seaman has worked with that Elkton-based law firm for the past 35 years, handling civil cases, even while also working the past 30 years as a part-time assistant state’s attorney.
Although he has retired as a prosecutor, Seaman, 59, told the Cecil Whig that he will continue practicing civil law, mostly cases relating to estates and real estate, with that law office. (It is just him and Clower now because Parrack has retired.)
Seaman, however, plans to lighten his civil law workload, remarking, “I won’t work as many hours.”
In 1991, six years into Seaman’s law career, then-Cecil County State’s Attorney John L. Scarborough hired him as a part-time prosecutor, which was the status of all assistant state’s attorneys at the time. It was common for local prosecutors to maintain their private civil practices.
“He knew I had been practicing for a while and that I knew my way around a courtroom,” Seaman said.
For the first 10 years, Seaman was assigned to Cecil County District Court, where he handled a constant flow of misdemeanor criminal and traffic cases in the courtroom. “It was 30 or 40 cases a day,” Seaman said. “Every day was a full day.”
In roughly 2001, Seaman was moved to Cecil County Circuit Court, where felony criminal cases are handled. And for the next nearly 20 years, Seaman served as a prosecutor in jury trials, court trials, plea proceedings, sentencing hearings and pre-trial hearings in all types of criminal cases, including murders, rapes, drug trafficking, child sex abuse, burglaries, thefts, assaults, fraud and so forth.
During the past several years, Seaman handled a high volume of drug cases, explaining, “With the heroin epidemic, that exploded.”
Seaman made a point that, although he handled a lot of drug cases, it was not his speciality.
“I can’t label myself as the ‘drug prosecutor’ because other prosecutors in the office handled drug cases, too, and I also handled other types of cases, as well,” Seaman said.
The caseload for the SAO has grown greatly over the past three decades, according to Seaman, who then qualified that the number of prosecutors in the office also has increased.
As for his retirement, Seaman commented, “I thought 30 years is enough. That’s a lot of cases, a lot of days and a lot of years.”
A respected lawyer
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes had been working as a SAO prosecutor for approximately five years when Seaman joined the staff as an assistant state’s attorney in early 1991.
Baynes, who received his gubernatorial appointment to his judgeship in December 2010, worked with Seaman for the next 19 years.
“Perry is a true professional. He is a straight-up type of guy, a straight-shooter, and he always treated everyone with respect,” Baynes said. “He was always thoroughly prepared for his cases, and he was a very good trial attorney.”
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr., who worked several years as a defense lawyer before receiving his gubernatorial appointment to his judgeship in July 2016, gained a great deal of his respect for Seaman while serving as opposing counsel against him in the courtroom.
“He helped me become a better defense attorney. He was consistently prepared for cases and made me bring my ‘A Game’ whenever he was my opposing counsel. He was one of the remaining prosecutors in that office when I first got here,” Davis said. “It was a pleasure to try cases against Perry and then to preside over cases in which he prosecuted.”
