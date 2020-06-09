Cecil County police leaders denounce charged Minneapolis officers

CECIL COUNTY – Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams and the heads of other law enforcement agencies in Cecil County have publicly – and emphatically - denounced a Minneapolis Police Department officer who held a prone and handcuffed George Floyd to the pavement by pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes – killing him.
They also criticized his three fellow officers for standing by idly.
“The callousness and disregard shown for Mr. Floyd is sickening and leaves everyone, including the men and women of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, shocked, appalled and infuriated. Mr. Floyd’s death is a painful reminder to all who strive for justice of the work that remains before us,” Adams expressed in a written statement posted on CCSO’s Facebook page on Thursday.
Adams released his statement a few hours after Chief Matthew Donnelly of the Elkton Police Department had posted a similar message on his agency’s Facebook page.
“Like many of you, the men and women of the Elkton Police Department and I are deeply shocked and anguished over the brutal, senseless and indefensible death of Mr. George Floyd while in the custody of four Minneapolis Police officers. Mr. Floyd’s death proves that there is still work to be done by law enforcement as it relates to police community relations, specifically in the African American community,” Donnelly wrote.
While Adams and Donnelly took to social media to condemn Chauvin and his fellow officers, chiefs of municipal police departments in this county expressed their repulsion over the deadly incident, too, during Cecil Whig interviews.
“No one in public safety I know thought that this was justifiable, and we cannot tolerate that kind of conduct. That’s the sentiment among all chiefs and officers in all law enforcement agencies,” Perryville Police Department Chief Allen Miller remarked.
Rising Sun Police Department Chief Francis “Chip” Peterson told the Cecil Whig, “It was wrong, and it was shocking. Our (departmental) policy is an officer must immediately render aid to anyone complaining of discomfort or injury while in that officer’s custody. We are taught to do that. That did not happen in this case.”
Moreover, according to Peterson, an RSPD officer must halt any and all restraint tactics once a suspect is compliant to the point that he or she can be moved to a patrol vehicle and transported to the police station for processing. Peterson noted that such protocol is standard throughout police agencies in the United States.
“He (Floyd) was handcuffed and that (MPD) officer clearly had him in control,” Peterson said, offering his opinion after viewing the nearly nine-minute-long video of the May 25 incident.
North East Police Department Chief Darrell Hamilton, who has worked in law enforcement for 43 years, commented, “What happened in Minneapolis is repulsive. There were four officers there, for God’s sake, and Mr. Floyd was restrained. What those officers did was way out of line. It goes against every standard, policy and protocol for every police agency in America.”
Recap of incident
The protracted incident, which was caught on video taken by bystanders, occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on May 25 after Floyd, 46, had been arrested for allegedly using a fake $20 to buy cigarettes at a food shop.
After the handcuffing of Floyd - a black suspect - MPD Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd as he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breath,” and “please.” At one point, Floyd uttered, “I’m about to die.”
Bystanders chided Chauvin for continuing to apply pressure on Floyd’s neck, even though Floyd clearly was restrained and subdued. Bystanders also informed Chauvin and his three fellow officers that blood was pouring from Floyd’s nose and urged them to check his pulse and to provide medical attention. After an officer checked Floyd’s pulse, finding none, Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than an additional two minutes.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses, and his three fellow officers, two of whom also restrained Floyd at various points, stand charged with aiding and abetting. Chauvin and the three officers, all of whom MPD officials have fired, remain jailed as pre-trial inmates.
The incident leading to the death of Floyd has spurred daily peaceful protests in major cities and in towns across the United States, including places in Cecil and Harford Counties over the weekend. It also has triggered riots marked by destruction, injuries and death.
Proper police protocol
Included in the written statements posted on social media by Adams and Donnelly, as well as in the comments made by Miller, Peterson and Hamilton during their interviews, were assurances to the public that the restraint tactics used by Chauvin are prohibited under departmental policies for their respective agencies.
“Let me assure you that the men and women of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office are held to the highest standards and police brutality and excessive force are not tolerated . . . Our deputies are all trained in de-escalation and proper use of force techniques, which are all approved by the Maryland Police training commission,” Adams outlined.
Donnelly wrote, “Police brutality by any member of the Elkton Police Department will not be tolerated. Officers are trained in proper application of use of force and de-escalation techniques. They are also required to render aid to any person in their custody.”
One section of Donnelly’s written statement is generally directed at the three MDP officers who failed to intervene while Chauvin maintained pressure on Floyd’s neck, even though a handcuffed, prostate and docile Floyd had exhibited no signs of resistance.
“All sworn officers of the Elkton Police Department are required by departmental policy to prevent or stop any police officers from violating a citizen’s constitutional and civil rights, including unreasonable use of force, and are required to report any such violation,” Donnelly outlined.
Miller criticized the prolonged method of restraint used by Chauvin because, according to him, it was not in accordance with what he believes are standard policies in place at police agencies in the United States, including the PPD.
“What was done was not proper police tactics. It is not taught.,” Miller said, before stressing, “We have a manual on how our officers must conduct themselves. Once they (suspects) are restrained and handcuffed, an officer places them in the back of a patrol car for their safety and our safety. They should not remain handcuffed to a guardrail or they should not be left lying on the ground.”
As did the other police department leaders, Miller stressed that PPD officers must immediately provide medical help whenever suspects in custody complain of illness and, or, injury or show signs of physical problems.
Along those lines of officers adhering to departmental protocol, Miller noted that PPD officers are equipped with body cameras, which they are required to activate whenever they are handling suspect-related situations, and that that footage from those cameras are frequently reviewed for evaluation reasons.
“We were the first (police agency) in this county to get body-worn cameras for our officers. On a regular basis, my lieutenant and I monitor the cameras (video) to see if our officers are following policies and procedures.”
Donnelly also noted that EPD officers are equipped with body-worn cameras.
Peterson told the Cecil Whig, “We employ tactics to overcome resistance we face during lawful arrests, but we do not use strangulation techniques. Once compliance is achieved, the tactic ends and, when necessary, medical care is provided.”
He also stressed, “We do not arrest people on the basis of race, ethnicity and, or, gender.”
Hamilton concurred with Adams and his counterparts in Elkton, Rising Sun and Perryville.
Response to protests, riots
As for the peaceful protests and riots that are occurring in the wake of the deadly May 25 incident in Minneapolis, those heads of law enforcement agencies in Cecil County provided similar responses.
“It’s a good thing to peacefully protest. You have a legal right to peacefully protest,” Miller said, before addressing the negative offshoot of some of those peaceful protests that have occurred recently in the United States.
Miller continued, “But people do not have a right to riot, and riots defeat the good purpose of the peaceful protests. Unfortunately, there is a small minority in some cases that show up and take advantage of the situation and that leads to looting, burnings and so forth. They typically are not even from the town or city where the peaceful protests are taking place. People have a constitutional right to peaceful protests, but they do not have a constitution right to riot.”
In his written social media statement, Adams acknowledges, “The death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers has understandably sparked outrage throughout the country.”
On Saturday night, during a Cecil Whig interview, Adams expounded, “People have a First Amendment right to express themselves with peaceful protests, but they do not have a constitutional right to riot and commit crimes.”
Peaceful protests held in Cecil County have been uneventful in terms of disturbances, thus far, according to Adams, who attributed that, in part, to law enforcement officials communicating with organizers before the demonstrations are held.
“We’ve had a good rapport. The problems (elsewhere in the United States) are not caused by the peaceful protesters. The riots are caused by outside groups infiltrating the peaceful protests and then hijacking them. It hasn’t happened here, but that is our concern and that is what we are guarding against. If an outside group did show up, we could go to a (peaceful protest) organizer and say, ‘Do you know these people?’”
In his written statement on social media, Donnelly vowed, “During this tragic time and moving forward, the Elkton Police Department will continue to stand with our citizens to show them that we will not tolerate racism and police misconduct and that we will strongly condemn what happened to George Floyd . . .”
Hamilton remarked, “Peaceful protest is good. It brings the problem to everyone’s attention. But rioting and looting, well, those are criminal acts. That type of conduct is not only unacceptable and counter-productive, it is against the law.”
Peterson, who had served as Maryland State Police trooper for 22 years before retiring and accepting his appointment as RSPD chief in 2007, told the Cecil Whig that the peaceful protests are not only protected under the constitution – they are necessary.
It is noteworthy that Peterson is black and that the death of Floyd at the hands of Chauvin has been widely perceived as a racially-motivated crime.
“I have experienced racism in one form or another as a professional and as a human all of my life. I’ve had derogatory things said to me by citizens and I have encountered derogatory actions,” Peterson prefaced.
Speaking specifically about the peaceful protests in reaction to the police-related death of Floyd, most of which fall under the “Black Lives Matter” umbrella, Peterson commented, “It is sad that someone had to die for people to notice to such a widespread degree.”
He, too, delineated between peaceful protests and riots.
“Peaceful protests are fine. But once they go beyond peaceful protests and they turn into riots, that is unacceptable. Peaceful protest is important. It is constitutionally protected and it can be an effective way to bring out positive changes. Riots, however, do not help educate people and they do not further the cause to bring about change in the future.”
