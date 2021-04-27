ELKTON- On Friday April 27, County Executive Danielle Hornberger brought together experts in drug treatment, prevention and public safety for the Cecil County Opioid Summit to discuss possible solutions to the crisis. 2020 was the worst year on record for substance abuse deaths in Maryland, making the summit feel especially urgent.
An emphasis on the event was on the small group discussions, where a variety of stakeholders in the crisis could discuss the issue. Hornberger hoped that people would speak freely from a wide array of perspectives.
“No idea is too outlandish and no suggestion is off the table,” said Hornberger.
Hornberger created an opioid transition committee before she took office, chaired by Cecil County Drug Free Coordinator Virgil Boysaw, to provide a brief on the crisis in Cecil County. One of the main issues the committee pointed toward was the lack of a comprehensive plan to deal with the crisis, a suggestion that led to the summit.
Fifty three people attended the event in the Elk Room at the Cecil County Administration Office.
Robin Rickard, Deputy Director of the Governor’s Opioid Operation Command Center provided an update on recent overdose trends in Maryland. 2020 was the worst year on record for substance abuse related fatalities in Maryland with 2,733 deaths on record. Opioids were the cause of over 90% of those deaths, driven mainly by Fentanyl, which was involved in 93% of opioid deaths.
Fentanyl, a powerful narcotic many times more potent than heroin, often causes longtime addicts to overdose, as when added to heroin, it makes the drug much stronger and harder to dose properly.
“Fentanyl was the game changer, because they were doing what they were supposed to do to bring those numbers down, but then when fentanyl came on the scene that was that,” Boysaw said.
James Green, the Cecil County heroin coordinator and a former lieutenant at the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, is in charge of coordinating law enforcement response and provided local data about how the crisis impacts Cecil County. He said the program focuses on sharing overdose data with hospitals and other stakeholders. As of Friday there were 155 total overdoses in Cecil County, 135 were non-fatal, which marks in 2021 a 3% increase from April 2020. However, the 20 nonfatal overdoses marks a 26% decrease from 2020. The age range of county overdoses is large, the youngest male was 18 years old, the oldest 70, the youngest female 21, the oldest 73.
Health Department Director Lauren Levy shifted the discussion from data to personal experience. She said one team building exercise encouraged staff to share their experiences by describing a life-defining event, and many discussed the impact of drug overdoses.
“That’s what I remind myself when working on the opioid response,” Levy said. “The human impact.”
Sonia Pandit, CEO of consulting firm The Pandit Group presented the results of a series of 15 interviews with stakeholders. Respondents focused on the impact of opioids on families. Cecil County’s proximity to I-95 and the cities of Baltimore and Philadelphia, causing Cecil County to be a high drug trafficking hub, was cited by 11 people as a main reason for the pandemic.
Out of the five top issues that the group said they found in the county’s opioid response, three were related to the ability of people to access services. Those three included a lack of accessible facilities, a lack of reliable transportation and a lack of inpatient walk in and/or rehab center.
The two most frequently shared pieces of advice were increasing collaboration between stakeholders and increasing prevention efforts in schools.
Deputy Director of Addiction Services Mike Massuli said that though many of the findings of the focus groups were already known by experts, that it was good to see it in an official format, backed by community input and interviews.
The Opioid Summit did not occur without criticism. On April 8th, protestors gathered outside of the Hornberger’s birthday party fundraiser in North East, and focused on the summit. Organizer Tim Rothermel said his main concerns were that the event was not open to the public, and that the focus on opioid prevention was not reflected in the county budget.
“She's holding the opioid summit, but there's no dollars reflected in the budget that are supposed to help the cause,” said Rothermel. “So the opioid summit strikes more as a PR thing than anything else.”
Hornberger’s office said there is a recording of the first half of the event, including speakers and presentations, on the County website for the public to view. The reason the event was not open to the public was because of COVID regulations on attendance and how information discussed in the small group meetings, such as recovery stories and law enforcement strategies, were subject to privacy laws. A summary of the small group findings will be made available to the public in the next few weeks.
The findings of the summit will be reflected in the County budget once a strategic plan is finalized.
“I was very pleased with the diverse attendance at the opioid summit,” Hornberger said. “We had attendees from all different sectors of the issue, and each of them brought a unique perspective to the table. I look forward to working with them all as we continue to formulate a strategic plan to fight opioid abuse in Cecil County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.