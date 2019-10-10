WARWICK — Edgar Price Road has suffered significant damage to its pavement and roadway shoulders as a result of the tremendous increase in traffic which occurred when the new tolls were implemented on Route 301 earlier this year.
The traffic on Edgar Price Road increased tenfold, including truck traffic in violation of the truck weight restrictions which were in place. Edgar Price Road was simply not designed, or constructed, to handle that volume of traffic, and the pavement suffered significant damage in multiple sections.
The Cecil County Department of Public Works has determined that, in its current condition, Edgar Price Road cannot safely accommodate high volumes of two-way thru traffic, and so it has been closed to thru traffic.
Cecil County Government is evaluating options regarding Edgar Price Road, but it is expected to remain closed at least until spring 2020.
In the interim, drivers and emergency vehicles can access Joe Meltz Road from Delaware via Route 15/Levels Road or Maryland Line Road.
