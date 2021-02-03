ELKTON — Rather than register with the Maryland Health Department to get on the list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Cecil County residents can now register locally.
Anyone can register but an appointment will not be made until you are eligible. To register go to cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccination
Undoubtedly that will be a shorter list for those currently eligible, or those who will be as the state works through the various phases. Maryland is at Phase 1C, which makes the vaccine available to anyone 65 and older, as well as people in agriculture, grocery, and public transit. Phase 1A targeted health care workers, first responders, and the residents and staff of nursing homes. In 1B the vaccine became available to people with disabilities, school staff, assisted living and group homes, certain essential government employees and those 75 and older.
According to state statistics, more than 7% of Cecil County has been vaccinated so far with 7,645 shots administered, including 962 receiving a second dose. Statewide more than 852,000 have been administered.
The state is focusing on equitable distribution of the vaccine, announcing Monday it would begin that distribution based on each county’s success in moving what it had on hand.
“We may shift vaccine allocation from one provider to another within a county, but the county as a whole will still receive the same, equitable share of vaccines,” said acting Health Secretary Dennis Schrader. “This approach helps us ensure that vaccinations make it into Marylanders’ arms as quickly as possible.”
Daniel Coulter, CCHD spokesman, said those getting the first dose will get the second within the recommended Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“In Cecil County we receive second doses of vaccine from the State for each first dose we administer within the recommended interval,” Coulter said via email. That second dose should come in a month for the Moderna vaccine and three weeks for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. “CDC’s updated guidance was revised to allow for second dose administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval.”
Coulter added the CDC is stressing that people get the second shot in the recommended time frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.