ELKTON — Those who do not participate in the 2020 US Census may want to take the current pandemic into consideration according to Jim Massey, chairman of the Cecil County Census Committee.
Through Sept. 30 there’s a push to get everyone counted in the decennial head count. By having an accurate number it improves Cecil County’s standing for vital services including schools, roads, public safety and health care.
“When they get a vaccine for COVID wouldn’t it be awful if they only gave us 80% of the vaccine we need?” Massey said Thursday.
The Census is now at the point that trained people are going to the homes of those identified as not having been counted. While the numbers are better than how the count fared in 2010, Audra Harrison, media specialist, said Maryland is 9th in the nation for its responses, compared to 17th place 10 years ago.
As of Monday Cecil County reported a 64.2% response rate. By comparison, 66.5% was the 2010 number.
“The county is only 2.3% behind the 2010 rate,” Harrison said, adding that’s a number that can easily be beaten. “Southern and northwestern Cecil County is where additional outreach is needed to get people to self respond.”
By zip codes, Harrison says Cecilton, Chesapeake City, Conowingo, Earleville and Warwick are tracking low response rates. For Massey, efforts to boost those numbers have been stunted by the novel coronavirus.
“We were going to do presentations at churches, events, the Cecil County Fair,” Massey said. “This pandemic has wrecked all our plans.”
Plan B, as it were, is to get this information to the leaders of groups such as churches, businesses and organizations and beseech each to share. Massey has even written articles to go in newsletters as he can find the avenues.
There are identified populations that Massey said are harder to reach including non-English speakers, the homeless, elderly, the isolated and those with outstanding warrants or illegal alien status.
“It doesn’t matter if you are here illegally, or have more people living in your house than your lease allows,” he said. Everyone is being encouraged to fill out the nine question form either online, with a Census-taker, or by using the form that should have been received in the mail.
“If you’re not sure you did it, do it again,” he said. The system will weed out duplicates.
Anyone willing to help by offering interpretation skills, access to groups or neighborhoods or outreach possibilities should contact Massey at 410-996-5201. Retail policies and COVID fears have prevented him from doing something as simple as a table in front of a store, he said.
