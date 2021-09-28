ELKTON — One doesn’t often hear stories about how the pandemic was beneficial, but that was the case for at least one Cecil County Master Gardener.
Debby McClung only finished her certification this spring, but it was something she had wanted to accomplish for years.
“I became very interested in plants when I moved next door to a wonderful gardener and she brought me into it,” McClung said.
However, working full-time did not allow her the chance to take the courses offered by the Cecil County Extension Office and University of Maryland Extension.
“But because of COVID they were all on Zoom and I was able to take the classes,” McClung said.
McClung and her fellow Master Gardeners offered displays, tips and tricks in a Garden Fest held Saturday at the Elkton Moose Lodge on Cherry Hill Road. While she loves perennials, for the Garden Fest McClung taught folks about the value of plants in relation to the health of the Chesapeake Bay.
“Everything rolls into the bay,” she said. Her display showed how rainfall carries soil if not held in place. The display also showed the difference made by grasses versus trees and shrubs.
“I thought the grass was enough,” McClung said. However through the Bay Wise program she learned it was not. That’s another program focusing on better water quality through smarter gardening.
Cecil County Master Gardeners aren’t all focused on pretty flowers and vegetables. Thomas McFadden offered tips on starting your own compost pile and about vermiculture, or adding worms to your compost.
“The biggest mistake people make with their compost is they get it too wet or let it get too dry,” McFadden said. According to him, an overly moist compost rots instead of breaking down. A too dry compost stops working; and, if it’s a vermiculture compost pile, the worms die.
McFadden happily lifted the lid of his worm farm to show visitors his crop of red wigglers and their home: a deep, rich, brown soil.
Not to be outdone, Jael Nelson offered visitors to her table all the information needed to attract pollinators; the insects that help plants grow and make the flowers and vegetables possible.
Nelson learned about the Master Gardeners at the Feb. 2020 Garden Fest. She said she was nervous about being in charge of the pollinator table Saturday, believing she was still new enough that she did not know enough.
“But Thomas (McFadden) said to me, ‘No one knows enough when they start. You do your research,’” Nelson recalled. “And I did.”
Of course, there was also a table devoted entirely to Master Gardeners Public Enemy #1; the spotted lantern fly. Doris Behnke is not only a Senior Agent Associate with the Extension Office in Elkton, she’s also a master gardener and owner of a vineyard. Grapes are among the crops being decimated by the invasive, non native insects.
Behnke wanted to make sure everyone at Garden Fest knew what to look for – as the adult flies are now laying egg masses – and that anything connected to these flies should be destroyed.
