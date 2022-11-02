ELKTON — A man accused of possessing nearly a pound and a half of fentanyl and almost a pound of cocaine when investigators raided his Elkton-area residence in February was sentenced to time served - 179 days - on Tuesday, approximately two months after he accepted a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan imposed the time-served sentence on the defendant — Keith B. Bell, 58 — for possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Bell had pleaded guilty to that charge in August as part of a plea agreement reached by Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Fitzgerald and his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Michael Fiol.
In exchange for Bell’s guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed eight related charges against him, including possession of a large amount of fentanyl, possession of a large amount of cocaine and manufacturing a controlled and dangerous substance. The drug manufacturing charge relates to raiding investigators allegedly uncovering a makeshift fentanyl-pill manufacturing lab in the basement of the defendant’s home, court records show.
Court records indicate that Bell was incarcerated as a pre-trial inmate at the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond from Feb. 25, when he was arrested, until he was released on personal recognizance on Aug. 15 - the same day that he pleaded guilty in his criminal case. The duration of his pre-trial incarceration was 179 days.
Members of the Cecil County Drug Task Force, along with FBI and DEA agents, confiscated the narcotics, a pill press and other evidence while executing a federal search-and-seizure warrant at Bell’s residence in the 100 block of Patriots Way at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 25, court records show.
Agents arrested Bell at the scene, after finding him in the same area where they also found several bags containing drugs, including fentanyl, which can be dangerous to the touch.
“Bell was located in the basement of the residence wearing plastic/rubber gloves,” according to the charging document.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.