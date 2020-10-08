EARLEVILLE — A Cecil County man was killed here Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash that is believed to have gone undetected for more than two hours, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the victim as Joshua David Collins, 38, of Earleville. Collins was pronounced dead at the crash scene off Crystal Beach Road (Route 282).
Counting this fatal crash, five people were killed in traffic accidents on Cecil County highways in a five-day period, including three who lost their lives within a five-and-a-half-hour span on Monday.
In this latest fatal traffic accident, Collins was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer in the eastbound lane of Crystal Beach Road at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, when he inexplicably lost control of the sport utility vehicle, police reported.
At that point, the SUV veered off the right side of the road and ran into a ditch, police said. The SUV overturned on impact, ejecting Collins, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and then came to rest on its side, police added.
Police reported that a nearby resident heard a noise come from outside her home at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, but, because it still was dark, she did not investigate the source of the sound.
When the woman walked outside her home at about 9:20 a.m., some two hours later, she noticed the crash scene, which was in the general area of her residence, and called 911, according to police.
Based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation, MSP troopers believe that the fatal, single-vehicle crash had occurred at about 7 a.m. Thursday.
An MSP Accident Reconstruction Team conducted an on-scene investigation, police said. As of Thursday night, police added, the overall investigation was continuing.
Collins is the fifth person killed in Cecil County traffic accidents in five days.
At about noon on Monday, three days earlier, two 21-year-old Delaware women — Ranae Maurise Grinnell and her backseat passenger, Myasia Destiny Killian — were killed when a tractor-trailer crashed into their Ford Focus on westbound West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Charlestown, police said.
The car’s front-seat passenger, Tasean Shamar Emmens-Grant, 20, of Marcus Hook, Pa., suffered serious injuries, and an MSP helicopter crew flew him to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, police added.
Police reported that Grinnell pulled into the path of that westbound tractor-trailer, as she was attempting to cross westbound Route 40 from Principio Parkway. The tractor-trailer crashed into the Focus, sending both vehicles into the eastbound lanes of Route 40, where they came to rest, according to police.
That same day, some five and a half hours earlier, Amy B. Spencer, 56, of Colora, was killed on Interstate 95 near Perryville in a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles, police reported.
The fatal, domino-effect collision occurred in the northbound lane of I-95 near mile-marker 93 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday, when a tractor-trailer driver purportedly failed to stop while several other northbound vehicles ahead of him were at a standstill on that highway because of an earlier, unrelated traffic accident, police said.
The tractor-trailer crashed into the back of Spencer’s stopped vehicle — killing her — and setting off chain-reaction collisions that injured six other people, sending them to four different area hospitals, police added.
Emergency workers closed a portion of northbound I-95, between the Perryville and North East exits, for more than five hours, allowing first responders to clear the scene and an MSP Accident Reconstruction Team to conduct an on-scene investigation, police reported.
The first fatal traffic accident in the series occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Delancy Road in the area of Red Hill Road near Elkton, according to police. A Maryland motorcyclist — John Cook, 25 — was killed in that crash, which remains under investigation. As of Thursday, additional official information concerning this fatal crash was unavailable.
