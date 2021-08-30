A Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputy (right) and an associate of the Maryland Office of the State Medical Examiner examine debris on New Bridge Road near Rising Sun late Sunday afternoon, shortly after a Cecil County man was killed in a head-on collision.
A Ford utility truck sits off New Bridge Road near Rising Sun late Sunday afternoon, after it had been involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Civic CRX. The driver of the Honda - a Rising Sun man, 39 - was killed in the crash, police said. The utility truck driver suffered "non-life-threatening" injuries, and an ambulance crew transported him to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment, police added.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
RISING SUN - A Cecil County man was killed in a head-on collision on a road near Rising Sun over the weekend, police reported on Monday.
Investigators identified the victim as David Allen Hooker Jr., 39, of Rising Sun. Hooker was pronounced dead at the crash scene in the 300 block of New Bridge Road, police reported.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Hooker was driving a 1990 Honda Civic CRX in the westbound lane of New Bridge Road at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, when he purportedly passed a vehicle on the left side in a posted no-passing zone, according to Cecil County Sheriff's Office Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
While his car was traveling in the opposing lane, as he attempted to pass the vehicle, it crashed head-on into an eastbound 2019 Ford F-550 utility truck driven by 35-year-old Christopher Robert Anderson, police said, adding that Hooker was not wearing a seatbelt. (As of Monday afternoon, information regarding Anderson's town of residency was unavailable.)
An ambulance crew transported Anderson from the crash scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was treated for what investigators described as "non-life-threatening" injuries, according to Holmes.
Both vehicles veered off the road after the collision, with the Honda coming to rest off the westbound lane and the Ford utility truck coming to rest off the eastbound lane. The fatal crash forced emergency workers to close a section of New Bridge Road to all traffic for more than three hours, as investigators conducted their accident reconstruction, police reported.
CCSO Cpl. Jonathan Pruett is the lead investigator, according to Holmes. Anyone who witnessed the fatal crash or might have information that could help in this investigation is asked to call the Cecil County Sheriff's Office at 410-996-5500.
