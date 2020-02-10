BEL AIR – A 48-year-old Cecil County man accused of sexually assaulting a girl, 17, inside a Street residence in 2018 is facing up to 35 years in prison sentences, after a jury convicted him of rape and a second charge, according to Harford County Circuit Court records.
The jury found the defendant, Ahmet Terzioglu, of North East, guilty of the only two charges against him - second-degree rape and second-degree assault - on Monday at the conclusion of a six-day trial, court records show. Second-degree rape carries a maximum 25-year sentence, and second-degree assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Sentencing is set for April 15.
Court records indicate that the rape occurred on July 23, 2018 inside a home in Street, where the out-of-state teen was staying while visiting a relative. Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives went to that residence later that day, after the sexual assault of that teen was reported to authorities.
The investigation led to the arrest of Terzioglu on July 24 – the day after the incident - and then to a two-count indictment that a Harford County grand jury handed up against him on Aug. 24, 2018, according to court records.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dair Phillai prosecuted the case, and David Paul Henninger served as Terzioglu’s defense lawyer, court records show.
