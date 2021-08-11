ELKTON — A man who inappropriately touched a pre-teen girl inside a Cecil County residence and then took an unwanted photo of her has received a nine-year prison term.
As part of his sentence, the defendant — Christopher Wayne Chaplin, 43, of Cecil County — must register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a 20-year sentence on Chaplin for sex abuse of minor and then suspended 11 years of the penalty, in accordance with a binding plea agreement, during a courtroom hearing on Monday.
The judge also imposed a consecutive 10-year sentence on Chaplin for soliciting a subject for child pornography, before suspending it, also in line with the binding plea agreement.
Chaplin pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday, as part of that binding plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Nathaniel Bowen and the defendant’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Derrick Colin Johnson. In a binding plea agreement, the judge imposes the agreed-upon sentences.
Prosecutors dismissed seven related charges contained in the indictment against Chaplin, including second-degree rape, second-degree assault and third-degree sex offense, in exchange for his guilty pleas.
Chaplin will serve his nine-year term in a Department of Corrections prison. Because sex abuse of a minor is classified as a crime of violence, Chaplin must serve half of his prison term before he would be eligible for his first parole hearing.
Bowen reported that state sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of five to 10 years of active incarceration for Chaplin in regard to his conviction for sex abuse of a minor.
As for Chaplin’s pornography-related solicitation conviction, those guidelines set a penalty range from probation to three years of active incarceration for the defendant.
Davis ordered Chaplin to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his nine-year prison term. Probation conditions include abstaining from alcohol and drugs, submitting to random drug tests, having no unsupervised contact with anyone under 16 years old and having no contact with the victim.
The judge also ordered Chaplin to register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life. The Sex Offender Registry allows law enforcement officers to monitor convicted sex offenders in the program by phone and in person and allows the public to keep tabs on them regarding where they live by accessing an online site.
The investigation leading to Chaplin’s arrest, convictions and sentence started on Aug. 18, 2020, when Cecil County Sheriff’s Office detectives received a call for service regarding a sexual assault of a minor, court records show.
CCSO detectives and Cecil County Child Advocacy caseworkers interviewed the victim, who told them that Chaplin inappropriately touched her with his hand while restraining her and that he then, also inappropriately, photographed her with his cell phone on Aug. 15, 2020, three days earlier, according to court records.
Chaplin declined his right to address the judge before sentencing during Monday’s proceeding.
Chaplin’s defense lawyer told the judge that the incident was an aberration — one that the defense blamed on Chaplin’s significant use of “alcohol and narcotics” after experiencing a relapse amid a difficult time in his life.
Johnson contended that, “but for the relapse,” the incident would not have occurred. The defense lawyer told the judge that Chaplin is “sorry and shameful” and that he needs treatment to address his issues with alcohol and narcotics.
Before imposing the sentences, Davis told Chaplin from the bench that his addiction caused him to do “the unthinkable” to the victim.
“This young person’s life is going to be impacted,” Davis said.
