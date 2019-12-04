ELKTON — A man accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl inside a Cecil County residence received an eight-year prison term Wednesday, after accepting a binding plea deal.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Jane Cairns Murray imposed a maximum 25-year sentence on the defendant, Kalin Lawrence Hubbard, 31, and then suspended 17 years of it, in accordance with the binding plea agreement reached by Assistant State's Attorney Shauna Lee and Hubbard's assistant public defender, Thomas Klenk.
Moments earlier, Hubbard had pleaded guilty to child sex abuse, as part of the binding plea deal. In exchange, prosecutors dropped six related charges, including third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
Murray ordered Hubbard to register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life. The Cecil County Sex Offender Registry allows police to monitor convicted sex offenders and residents to keep tabs on them, as do sex offender registries in other jurisdictions.
In addition, the judge ordered Hubbard to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his eight-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. As conditions, Murray ordered Hubbard to undergo sex offender treatment and to have no contact with the victim.
State sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant's criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of three to 12 years of active incarceration for Hubbard, according to Lee, who further reported that prosecutors offered a sentence “somewhere in the middle” in the binding plea agreement.
The binding plea deal was offered “in the child's” best interest,” Lee said, explaining that the state wanted to save the girl from the emotional trauma of testifying at trial.
“This is a horrible violation of this 9-year-old child,” Lee told the judge, referring to Hubbard's molestation of her.
Lee also noted that, after Hubbard is released from prison, “He will have a hefty amount of time hanging over his head.”
Hubbard molested the girl on Feb. 12, prosecutors said. The girl later confided in a school guidance counselor, who, in turn, contacted authorities, prosecutors added.
That prompted Cecil County Sheriff's Office detectives to conduct an investigation, which led to a Cecil County grand jury handing up a seven-count indictment against Hubbard on April 24, according to court records. Investigators arrested Hubbard on April 30, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.