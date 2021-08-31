ELKTON — An Elkton-area man who was caught distributing child pornography in 2018 has received an 18-month jail term — which will run consecutively to a prison sentence he is serving in the State of Washington for a child molestation conviction.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan imposed a six-year sentence on the defendant, William Nelson Hughes, 43, on Monday for promoting and, or, distributing child pornography and then suspended four and a half years of the penalty.
Hughes had entered an Alford plea to that charge, as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors dismissed several related counts, court records show. In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial.
The judge ordered Hughes to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his 18-month jail term, which he likely won’t start until sometime after July 2022 because of the prison sentence Hughes is serving in Washington. Hughes will serve his 18-month term in the Cecil County Detention Center.
Whelan ordered Hughes to register as a convicted sex offender for the next 25 years. The Sex Offender Registry permits law enforcement officers to periodically monitor convicted sex offenders in person and by phone and allows citizens to keep tabs on convicted sex offenders by visiting the SOR website, which provides addresses and other information relating to convicts in the program.
As probation conditions, the judge prohibited Hughes from using computers and other devices that provide access to the internet, unless for employment purposes, and from having unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 16.
Hughes is presently serving a sentence of 51 to 68 months in Washington for a child molestation conviction in that state and, according to prosecutors, his release date is set for July 20, 2022. Once released from prison there, Hughes would remain in custody and he would be flown to Cecil County, where he would start serving his 18-month term in the child pornography case.
The sentence imposed by Whelan fell short of a recommendation made by Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Payne, who sought three years of active incarceration for Hughes. Specifically, he recommended a six-year sentence with all but three years suspended.
State sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of two to five years of active incarceration for Hughes. His defense lawyer, Kevin B. Urick, asked the judge to impose a sentence at the bottom of those state guidelines.
During Monday’s courtroom hearing, Hughes’ grandmother, mother and two men who have been friends with the defendant for 25 years asked the judge for leniency. They described Hughes as an intelligent, loving, caring, non-violent person who doesn’t drink, smoke, use drugs or even say curse words.
Providing insight into the state’s sentence recommendation, Payne explained in court that Hughes distributed child pornography online by setting up a platform for others to download the material, which, in turn, led to further “victimization of the child in the video.” (Hughes did not make any child pornography videos, which typically are produced at underdetermined places in other countries.)
“There is an underlying element of criminality. It’s clear it’s not a one-time thing . . . A sophisticated technique was used,” Payne told the judge.
Maryland State Police investigators arrested Hughes on April 10, 2018, after developing him as a suspect and then confiscating electronic devices while raiding his residence in the unit block of South Lockwood Road near Elkton, court records show.
“A preliminary review of William Hughes’ electronic devices revealed evidence supporting the child pornography charges,” Ron Snyder, an MSP spokesman, told the Cecil Whig shortly after that raid.
What led to Hughes’ arrest was an investigation that had started in another jurisdiction about five months earlier, police reported.
In November 2017, a Delaware State Police detective conducted an online investigation involving the distribution and possession of child pornography, according to police.
“The investigator was able to download child pornography via the internet from a computer later determined to be operating from William Hughes’ residence,” Snyder explained.
That DSP detective contacted MSP’s Computer Crimes Section, and it assumed the investigation, police reported.
Investigators arrested Hughes without incident at his residence during the April 2018 raid, according to police.
In August 2018, some four months after the raid resulting in Hughes’ arrest, investigators filed five additional charges against him after Homeland Security agents, during a follow-up investigation, found suspect child pornographic images on an electronic device that had been seized from him during the court-approved search in April 2018, police said. Those images had been deleted at some point prior to the raid and “were not readily accessible,” police added.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the internet and other related crimes that victimize children.
