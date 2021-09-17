ELKTON — A Cecil County man is facing up to 15 years in prison — five of which are mandatory — after a jury convicted him of eight offenses relating to a resisting-arrest incident that occurred near North East in March when Maryland State Police troopers tried to take him into custody on an active warrant.
Jurors deliberated approximately 90 minutes on Wednesday at the conclusion of the two-day trial before finding the defendant — Jeremy Ryan Brooke-Thodos, 33, of the 100 block of West Huron Court near North East, guilty of five weapons charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which carries a mandatory five-year minimum penalty, and loaded handgun on person.
The Cecil County Circuit Court jury also convicted Brooke-Thodos of resisting arrest and possession of fentanyl.
Jurors, however, acquitted Brooke-Thodos of second-degree assault — concluding that the state hadn’t presented enough evidence to support the charge that Brooke-Thodos punched one of the MSP troopers in the face during the incident, which occurred on March 9 in the area of Jethro Street and Mauldin Avenue.
Visiting Retired Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Raymond E. Beck Sr., who presided over the trial, ordered a pre-sentencing investigation after the jury returned its verdicts.
As of Thursday, a sentencing date for Brooke-Thodos had not been scheduled. Brooke-Thodos will remain in the Cecil County Detention Center, where he has been held on no bond since his March 9 arrest.
Brooke-Thodos, who was represented by Assistant Public Defender Michael Fiol, elected not to testify in his own defense at trial.
The defense, which did not call any witnesses, maintained that video gleaned from an MSP dashboard camera inside a patrol vehicle on scene did not show Brooke-Thodos assaulting a trooper — despite a charge that he had punched a law enforcement officer in the face.
In addition, the defense contended that investigators and prosecutors failed to convincingly link Brooke-Thodos to evidence confiscated at the scene, including a loaded handgun inside a rolled-up hoodie that was found on the ground.
The incident leading to the guilty verdicts returned against Brooke-Thodos on Wednesday started at approximately 3:20 p.m. on March 9, when a patrolling MSP trooper noticed Brooke-Thodos walking in the area of Jethro Street and Mauldin Avenue, according to court records.
Aware that Brooke-Thodos was wanted on an active arrest warrant, the trooper ordered him to place his hands on the back of the trooper’s patrol vehicle — and Brooke-Thodos complied, prosecutors said. But when the trooper informed Brooke-Thodos that he was under arrest on that warrant, prosecutors added, Brooke-Thodos dropped a rolled-up hoodie onto the ground and ran away.
The trooper took Brooke-Thodos into custody, after a brief foot chase and after giving the suspect several orders to stop resisting arrest, according to court records.
While searching the rolled-up hoodie that Brooke-Thodos had discarded before spurring the foot chase, the investigator found a Ruger .22 caliber handgun that had one live round in the chamber and nine more bullets in the magazine, according to prosecutors.
The confiscated handgun had been registered as stolen through MSP’s North East Barrack, prosecutors reported.
A check conducted through the Maryland Gun Center revealed that Brooke-Thodos, at the time of the incident, was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition and was “deemed an extreme flight risk,” according to court records.
The trooper also confiscated 12 baggies holding fentanyl, after finding them in Brooke-Thodos’ pocket and wallet, court records show.
